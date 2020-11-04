FP Trending

Google has started rolling out its Android Security patch for November 2020 for the recent Google Pixel smartphones. This will be the first update for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G (Review); however, older models like the Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL would not be getting the latest update. In a bulletin dedicated to the November Android security patch, Google talks about the many bug fixes and system improvements that will be coming with the software patch.

Although it is likely to reach all Google-made phones within a couple of weeks, in case you do not get the update notification, you can manually download the OTA.

There are a lot of enhancements seen in the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. The update brings the fix for a bug that prevents phone calls while using Android Audio. Some users had issues with the auto-brightness response on Pixel 5. The new patch has resolved the problem in “certain outdoor lighting conditions”, along with “inconsistent touch sound in certain conditions.”

The Pixel 4a has received a fix for better touch response while using certain specific screen protectors. Also, Google mid-ranger phones and Pixel 4, Pixel XL will stop hearing audio stutter during playback in some apps. Google received feedback from users of the Pixel 4 series with complaints of the screen going dark during phone calls. This issue has been also fixed in the November update.

Other than these few updates, all the models have received some additional improvements. A preventative fix has been implemented for “inadvertent playlist removal in YouTube Music”. A bug was preventing ringer audio for starred contacts in do not disturb mode which has been resolved. Also, the bug causing the screen to take after locking the device in certain conditions has been fixed. Lastly, a fix for hidden navigation during fullscreen media playback has been introduced.

Users of Google phones can read the instructions to check their device's security patch level.