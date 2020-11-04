Wednesday, November 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google rolls out November Android security patch and more updates for Pixel 4a, Pixel 5

The update brings the fix for a bug that prevents phone calls while using Android Audio.


FP TrendingNov 04, 2020 09:04:07 IST

Google has started rolling out its Android Security patch for November 2020 for the recent Google Pixel smartphones. This will be the first update for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G (Review); however, older models like the Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL would not be getting the latest update. In a bulletin dedicated to the November Android security patch, Google talks about the many bug fixes and system improvements that will be coming with the software patch.

Google rolls out November Android security patch and more updates for Pixel 4a, Pixel 5

Pixel 4a. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

Although it is likely to reach all Google-made phones within a couple of weeks, in case you do not get the update notification, you can manually download the OTA.

There are a lot of enhancements seen in the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. The update brings the fix for a bug that prevents phone calls while using Android Audio. Some users had issues with the auto-brightness response on Pixel 5. The new patch has resolved the problem in “certain outdoor lighting conditions”, along with “inconsistent touch sound in certain conditions.”

The Pixel 4a has received a fix for better touch response while using certain specific screen protectors. Also, Google mid-ranger phones and Pixel 4, Pixel XL will stop hearing audio stutter during playback in some apps. Google received feedback from users of the Pixel 4 series with complaints of the screen going dark during phone calls. This issue has been also fixed in the November update.

Other than these few updates, all the models have received some additional improvements. A preventative fix has been implemented for “inadvertent playlist removal in YouTube Music”. A bug was preventing ringer audio for starred contacts in do not disturb mode which has been resolved. Also, the bug causing the screen to take after locking the device in certain conditions has been fixed. Lastly, a fix for hidden navigation during fullscreen media playback has been introduced.

Users of Google phones can read the instructions to check their device's security patch level.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Pixel 4a review

Google Pixel 4a review: Killer camera, the best software, but not for everyone

Oct 21, 2020
Google Pixel 4a review: Killer camera, the best software, but not for everyone
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to end today: Best deals on iPhone 11 Pro Max, Redmi K20 Pro, Galaxy S10 Plus and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to end today: Best deals on iPhone 11 Pro Max, Redmi K20 Pro, Galaxy S10 Plus and more

Oct 21, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G tops DxOMark display score, Mi 10 Ultra leads camera

DxOMark

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G tops DxOMark display score, Mi 10 Ultra leads camera

Oct 20, 2020
Google Workspace brings add-ons to Docs, Sheets and Slides to allow users get third party apps access

Google Workspace

Google Workspace brings add-ons to Docs, Sheets and Slides to allow users get third party apps access

Oct 23, 2020
Google finally pulls the plug on Play Music, encourages users to migrate to YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Google finally pulls the plug on Play Music, encourages users to migrate to YouTube Music

Oct 23, 2020
Google Nest Audio review: A great-sounding smart speaker at the right price

Google Nest Audio review

Google Nest Audio review: A great-sounding smart speaker at the right price

Oct 26, 2020

science

Hubble scans $10,000 quadrillion 16 Psyche asteroid ahead of NASA 2022 mission

Asteroids

Hubble scans $10,000 quadrillion 16 Psyche asteroid ahead of NASA 2022 mission

Nov 03, 2020
An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Building social, ecological resilience of the city's Eastern waterfront

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Building social, ecological resilience of the city's Eastern waterfront

Nov 03, 2020
An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Strategies for coastal cities to mitigate, adapt, regulate against sea level rise

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Strategies for coastal cities to mitigate, adapt, regulate against sea level rise

Nov 03, 2020
An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Integrating blue and green spaces need sound legal, planning, governance frameworks

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Integrating blue and green spaces need sound legal, planning, governance frameworks

Nov 03, 2020