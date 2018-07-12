Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 12 July, 2018 17:06 IST

Google rolls out Morse Code functions in GBoard for the differently-abled

The Morse code keyboard on Gboard allows people to use Morse code (dots and dashes) to enter text.

To help people with disabilities connect better, Google has rolled out "Morse code" functionalities on Gboard for iOS and improvements to "Morse code" on Gboard for Android.

Morse Code comes on Google. Google.

Morse Code comes on Google. Google.

Earlier this year, Google partnered with developer Tania Finlayson, an expert in Morse code assistive technology, to make Morse code more accessible.

"To help you learn how to type in Morse code, we've created a game (on Android, iOS, and desktop) that can help you learn it in less than an hour," Google said in a blog post late on Wednesday. "Morse code" is a method of sending text messages by keying in a series of electronic pulses, usually represented as a short pulse (called a "dot") and a long pulse (a "dash").

"Most technology today is designed for the mass market. Unfortunately, this can mean that people with disabilities can be left behind. Developing communication tools like this is important because, for many people, it simply makes life livable," she said.

Born with cerebral palsy, Finlayson's experience with the Morse code communicator led her to a partnership with Google on bringing Morse code to Gboard. Working closely with the team, she helped design the keyboard layout, added Morse sequences to the auto-suggestion strip above the keyboard, and developed settings that allow people to customise the keyboard to their unique needs.

The Morse code keyboard on Gboard allows people to use Morse code (dots and dashes) to enter text, instead of the regular (QWERTY) keyboard. "Gboard for Android lets you hook external switches to the device, so a person with limited mobility could operate the device," Finlayson added.

tags


latest videos

Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

also see

Gmail

Google lets third-party app developers go through your Gmail account: Report

Jul 03, 2018

Instagram

Instagram Stories to soon stay locked at the top while browsing your feed

Jul 01, 2018

Fortnite

Tencent all but confirms the release of Fortnite for Android on 24 July in China

Jul 11, 2018

Telegram

Telegram latest update brings in a few interesting features for iOS and Android

Jul 03, 2018

Tinder

Tinder now lets you add 2-second loop videos to your profile

Jul 06, 2018

Instagram

Instagram is now letting users apply for a verified account in Australia

Jul 11, 2018

science

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse on Saturday to add to July's list of celestial events

Jul 12, 2018

Heat waves

People can’t think straight without air conditioning during heat waves: Study

Jul 12, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018