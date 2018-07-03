Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 03 July, 2018 19:16 IST

Google rolls out July Android security patch which resolves 11 major bugs

The OTA rollout for Google Pixel and Nexus smartphones is likely to follow within a few days.

Google has started rolling out July security patch that include perfunctory bug fixes and security updates for Pixel and Nexus smartphones.

google-pixel-3-render-1280

"There are 11 issues resolved in the July security patch dated 2018-07-01 and 32 for 2018-07-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file," 9to5Google reported late on 2 July.

The tech giant has reportedly mentioned that there are no reports of users being hit by these security flaws.

The company cited in its 2017 year in review of Android security that 30 percent more devices are getting patches compared to the prior year.

Google has put up factory images and full over-the-air (OTA) zip files which users can flash manually onto their phones if they want to.

The OTA rollout is likely to follow within a few days.

tags


latest videos

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look

also see

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 and 3 XL leaked CAD renders show a 360-degree view of the devices

Jun 28, 2018

Android P

Google rolls out Android P Beta 3 for the Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphone range

Jul 03, 2018

Airtel

Airtel offers Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL with down payments starting Rs 10,599

Jun 21, 2018

Nokia

Android P stable build could be arriving on Nokia devices this August

Jul 02, 2018

Android Oreo

Xiaomi Mi A1 users finally get Android Oreo 8.1 but it does come with a bug

Jun 30, 2018

Android

Google simplifies process for you to manage your Android account as well as privacy

Jun 22, 2018

science

Eclipse

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India

Jul 03, 2018

Renewable Energy

Japan pledges to boost renewable energy while not abandoning nuclear power

Jul 03, 2018

Reforestation

Ivory Coast to invest heavily in replacing forests that were razed to grow cocoa

Jul 03, 2018

Conservation

How genetic studies across 7 countries helped save Australia's iconic koala

Jul 03, 2018