FP Trending

Google has started rolling out Chrome 83 updated privacy controls. The tech giant skipped version Chrome 82 and directly released Chrome 83.

The new browser lets users choose if and how cookies are used by websites they visit and offer them options to block third-party cookies in regular or incognito mode.

Google has reorganized the controls into two distinct sections in site settings. This means the most sensitive website permissions, access to location, camera or microphone, and notifications can be easily located.

The ‘You and Google’ option will now be visible at the top of Chrome settings, along with sync controls. This feature allows one to decide what data should or should not be shared with Google.

Clear browsing data option will appear at the top of the Privacy & Security section.

With new safety check feature in setting, users will get to know if the passwords Chrome has been permitted to remember have been compromised, and if so, how to fix them. Malicious extensions can be removed too.

Chrome 83 comes with third-party cookie controls in incognito mode. “In addition to deleting cookies every time you close the browser window in incognito, we will also start blocking third-party cookies by default within each Incognito session and include a prominent control on the New Tab Page,” said Google.

The browser will display a new puzzle icon for extensions on the toolbar. This will give people more control over what data extensions can access on sites they visit.

Google is adding Enhanced Safe Browsing so that Chrome can check whether pages and downloads are dangerous. It will also be introducing secure Domain Name System (DNS) which helps prevent attackers from observing what sites you visit or sending you to phishing websites.

Google changed Chrome’s Terms of Service on 31 March. The terms were updated for the first time since 2017. The company said these help “define Google’s relationship with you as you interact with our services."

Now underage users will need a parent’s or legal guardian’s permission to use the account.