Indo-Asian News Service 14 July, 2018 18:07 IST

Google rolls out 'caller ID and spam protection' tool for its Phone app

Caller ID and spam protection is on by default, but users can choose to turn it off.

Google has rolled out 'caller ID and spam protection' on its Phone app with which the app itself would be able to filter out calls that it detects to be a spam, eliminating all notifications and alerts for those calls as well.

Representational image. Reuters

"You'll still see filtered calls in your call history and be able to check any voicemail you receive," the search engine giant wrote in a post on 13 July.

To use 'caller ID and spam protection', the user's phone may need to send information about their calls to Google.

Caller ID and spam protection is on by default, but users can choose to turn it off. The new features would work on Android version 6 and above.

The option to turn it off will be available in the settings area of the Phone app.

