Thursday, January 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google rolls out advanced protection program for iOS users starting today

You can now enrol in this Google program if you have a phone running Android 7+ or iOS 10.0+.


tech2 News StaffJan 16, 2020 16:44:07 IST

Google has a simple two-step verification process for Android users to login into their Google accounts without any hassle. This is called Google's Advanced Protection Program (APP).  It enhances protection from phishing attacks because it requires exclusive use of security keys. As per the latest update, this feature will now be available for iOS users as well.

Google today announced that you can now enroll in this program if you have a phone running on Android 7+ or iOS 10.0+. This program is designed to protect users against online attacks.

Google rolls out advanced protection program for iOS users starting today

Google representational image: Reuters

To enrol in this program, Android users just need to visit the APP website and follow simple instructions as prompted. Since the security key is already built-in into the Android devices, you don't need to activate it, unlike on iPhones. iOS users will have to sign in to the Google Smart Look app to activate iPhone's security key and then visit the same website to enrol in the Advanced Protection Program.

via GIPHY

This program will limit the access of third-party apps to your personal data like emails and Drive files. If you ever lose access to your account, it also provides you with an extra verification step to avoid phishing. As per the company website, this program is especially focussed on journalists, activists, business leaders, and political campaign teams.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple vs FBI, Round two: Federal agency asks Apple to unlock two iPhones belonging to a gunman

Jan 08, 2020
Apple vs FBI, Round two: Federal agency asks Apple to unlock two iPhones belonging to a gunman
How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp

How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS devices

Jan 06, 2020
Apple, other tech firms should cooperate with US law enforcement agencies: US' Mnuchin

Apple

Apple, other tech firms should cooperate with US law enforcement agencies: US' Mnuchin

Jan 16, 2020
CES 2020: Apple to make a comeback after 28 years, expected to show off HomeKit

Apple

CES 2020: Apple to make a comeback after 28 years, expected to show off HomeKit

Jan 06, 2020
WhatsApp, Google and Apple asked to retain data pertaining to JNU violence on 5 Jan: Delhi HC

JNU Violence

WhatsApp, Google and Apple asked to retain data pertaining to JNU violence on 5 Jan: Delhi HC

Jan 13, 2020
Travelex takes down systems offline as its services get compromised due to a ransomware attack

Travelex

Travelex takes down systems offline as its services get compromised due to a ransomware attack

Jan 08, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019