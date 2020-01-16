tech2 News Staff

Google has a simple two-step verification process for Android users to login into their Google accounts without any hassle. This is called Google's Advanced Protection Program (APP). It enhances protection from phishing attacks because it requires exclusive use of security keys. As per the latest update, this feature will now be available for iOS users as well.

Google today announced that you can now enroll in this program if you have a phone running on Android 7+ or iOS 10.0+. This program is designed to protect users against online attacks.

To enrol in this program, Android users just need to visit the APP website and follow simple instructions as prompted. Since the security key is already built-in into the Android devices, you don't need to activate it, unlike on iPhones. iOS users will have to sign in to the Google Smart Look app to activate iPhone's security key and then visit the same website to enrol in the Advanced Protection Program.



This program will limit the access of third-party apps to your personal data like emails and Drive files. If you ever lose access to your account, it also provides you with an extra verification step to avoid phishing. As per the company website, this program is especially focussed on journalists, activists, business leaders, and political campaign teams.

