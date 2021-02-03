Wednesday, February 03, 2021Back to
Google rolls out a new feature that will show description of websites appearing in search results

Users will get a description of the website from Wikipedia that would provide reliable and free information on tons of websites available on the web.


FP TrendingFeb 03, 2021 11:48:25 IST

Google has rolled out a new feature that tells users more about the websites, which appear on search results. Google will now add extra information about the websites while searching for a specific topic. Talking about the new feature Google stated that users would now start seeing a menu icon that they could tap to learn more about the feature or result of where the information is coming from. With this context add-on, users could make a more informed decision about the site that the users might want to visit and what results would be useful for them.

Google stated that users would now start seeing a menu icon that they could tap to learn more about the feature or result of where the information is coming from.

While searching on Google, users will be shown multiple links related to the searched topic. Apart from the link to the website users will notice three dots on the side. As soon as the user clicks on the dots via phone or mobile app, you would receive more information about the websites that have appeared in the search results.

Search_Results_Square

The blog further stated that users will get a description of the website from Wikipedia that would provide reliable and free information on tons of websites available on the web.

Wikipedia relies on thousands of global volunteers to add content and based on Wikipedia’s open editing model these descriptions will provide the most up-to-date verified and sourced information available on Wikipedia about the site.

Google went on to say that the website won't have the Wikipedia description but would show users when Google had first indexed the site. The search engine would also show the users if the connection to the site is securely based on HTTPS protocol that encrypts all data between the websites and the browser you’re using. This would help users stay safe as they browse the web.

The company has rolled out this feature in English in the US on desktop, mobile web, and Google App on Android. Which appear on search results. Google will now add extra information about the websites while searching for a specific topic.

