Friday, September 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 14 September, 2018 13:49 IST

Google rolled out a battery saving feature by mistake for some Android Pie users

Google said that the experiment had rolled out to more Android users than originally intended.

It was a rare day when some Android users wondered why their battery did really well.

Many Android Pie users on 13 September noticed something unusual on their phones. The battery saver had been turned on for then, even when the phone was charged fully. Only when the battery is 75 percent, the battery saver slider is activated, however this time, users noticed that the slider was turned on even at 99 percent.

Users on Reddit complained about the issue, and all the users were Android Pie users.

“Mine turned itself on at 76 percent before.. for no reason. I've never once used power saving mode on this phone,” reads one post. People wondered if they had accidentally turned it on.

Android 9 Pie. Image: Google Blog

Android 9 Pie. Image: Google Blog

A representative from the Pixel Community, which is an official Google account on Reddit, later confirmed that this was a result of an experiment, and the test has rolled out to more people than they had originally intended.

They said, “Hi all, some of you may have noticed that battery saver turned on automatically today. This was an internal experiment to test battery saving feature that was mistakenly rolled out to more users than intended. We have now rolled battery saver settings back to default. Please configure to your liking. Sorry for the confusion.”

So you don’t have to worry if you saw an update you weren’t meant to. You aren’t the only one.

Since some comments also reveal that the battery did great for some users, the update seems like a pretty good idea.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL left by a rider in a Lyft car, the gigantic notch is real

Sep 03, 2018

Pixel Watch

Google’s Pixel smartwatch will not release this year, company confirms

Sep 01, 2018

Pixel 3 XL

Could the Google Pixel 3 XL launch without the massive notch we've seen in leaks?

Sep 10, 2018

Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL rumours: A complete roundup of the leaks so far

Sep 04, 2018

Google

Pixel 3 expected to launch on 9 October at 'Made by Google' event in New York

Sep 07, 2018

Android

Android distribution for August 2018 is out and majority is still using Nougat

Sep 04, 2018

science

Apple Watch ECG

Apple Watch Series 4: Here's what a medical expert has to say of the ECG feature

Sep 14, 2018

Space Travel

NASA tests a foldable heat shield that could open doors to a manned Mars mission

Sep 14, 2018

Respect the fungi, urges the Royal Botanic Garden in its global fungi report

Sep 13, 2018

Former NASA investigator closes in on missing mementos from the Apollo mission

Sep 13, 2018