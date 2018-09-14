It was a rare day when some Android users wondered why their battery did really well.

Many Android Pie users on 13 September noticed something unusual on their phones. The battery saver had been turned on for then, even when the phone was charged fully. Only when the battery is 75 percent, the battery saver slider is activated, however this time, users noticed that the slider was turned on even at 99 percent.

Users on Reddit complained about the issue, and all the users were Android Pie users.

“Mine turned itself on at 76 percent before.. for no reason. I've never once used power saving mode on this phone,” reads one post. People wondered if they had accidentally turned it on.

A representative from the Pixel Community, which is an official Google account on Reddit, later confirmed that this was a result of an experiment, and the test has rolled out to more people than they had originally intended.

They said, “Hi all, some of you may have noticed that battery saver turned on automatically today. This was an internal experiment to test battery saving feature that was mistakenly rolled out to more users than intended. We have now rolled battery saver settings back to default. Please configure to your liking. Sorry for the confusion.”

So you don’t have to worry if you saw an update you weren’t meant to. You aren’t the only one.

Since some comments also reveal that the battery did great for some users, the update seems like a pretty good idea.