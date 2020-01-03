tech2 News Staff

Security cameras are supposed to help you keep an eye on things at your home, ensure its safety and 'privacy'. But imagine, the same camera violates your privacy and security and shares footage of your home with an unknown person, without your permission!

Google has reportedly killed Xiaomi access to its Nest Hub and Assistant after a user reported that his device showed still images from someone unknown's home. As per the Android Police report, the Reddit user, /r/Dio-V, owns a Xiaomi Mijia 1080p Smart IP Security Camera. He shared a video on Reddit showing that his Google Nest Hub (connected to Xiaomi security camera) showed images of some random person's house. How is Google involved here is that this Xiaomi camera was also linked to the Google account of the user. He also stated that both Nest Hub and the camera are new.

In the images and video shared by the Reddit user, you can see a still from someone's room where a man is sleeping, another shows an image of a sleeping baby, one shows a kid playing with toys. Can it get any creepier?

The user reportedly says that the images that are showing on his Nest Hub show a different time zone than his own. A Cnet report states that the user is from Netherlands.

This incident might have something to do with the Google Assistant or Google Nest Hub. When contacted by Android Police regarding the query, Google in a statement said, "We’re aware of the issue and are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a fix. In the meantime, we’re disabling Xiaomi integrations on our devices."

To this, the Reddit user reportedly confirmed that his Nest Hub is no longer working on his Xiaomi camera.

We have also reached out to Xiaomi to know their take on this incident and will keep you updated as soon as we hear from them.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.