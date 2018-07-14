There are a number of flagships that come to the fore when we talk about the best smartphone cameras. One smartphone that usually makes it to that list is Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. But an issue with the camera's panorama mode has been pestering users for eight months now, to which Google finally seems to have responded.

According to a report by Android Police, a number of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users have been dealing with focusing issues while shooting panoramas. Google refused to acknowledge the problem or even speak a word about it, until an individual, known to everyone as "av...@gmail.com" created a patch to come with a workaround.

The workaround devised by "av...@gmail.com" does require users to root their devices so it isn't as simple as downloading and installing a file but does seem to fix the issue. Following the fix, a Google spokesman finally responded to the issue stating, "We are aware of the issue and expect to release an improvement for panoramas and photo spheres taken on Pixel 2 devices later this year."

Users are infuriated at the response provided by the spokesman since it suggests that users will have to wait longer for Google to fix the problem. While that is disappointing for Pixel 2 users, they can go ahead and try installing the workaround patch in the meantime, the instructions of which can be found here. As a pre-requisite, do remember to update your phone to Android Oreo 8.1 with the latest July security patch, for it to work.