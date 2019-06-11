Tuesday, June 11, 2019Back to
Google reportedly testing new alert on Maps that warns you when your cab is going off route

This feature will avoid you being tricked by a cab driver when you are travelling on unfamiliar roads.

tech2 News StaffJun 11, 2019 13:05:21 IST

Google is adding additional features to its Maps application every now and then. Recently it added a Speedometer option to send an alert if you are exceeding the speed limit on a particular road. Now Maps will be getting a new update wherein the app will send a notification if your cab ride is going off route.

Google Maps.

Google Maps.

As per a report by XDA-Developers, who spotted the feature first, this new off-route alert will go off if you waiver of about 500 meters from the intended route. This feature will avoid you being tricked by a cab driver when you are travelling on unfamiliar roads.

Obviously, this feature can also be used for people who are driving themselves as well. The feature is currently available only in India but we should see a wider roll-out soon.

RecentlyIn a blog post, Google announced that users can now see bus travel times from live traffic in 10 cities across India. Google Maps will also begin revealing the train status for inter-city trains.

Google Maps is also gaining the ability to show autorickshaws in its mixed-mode commute suggestions, with an interface which will also display the estimated auto fare. . The app will also show you rickshaw meter estimates, and departure times for your connecting mode of transport. This feature will be available for Delhi and Bangalore initially before rolling out to more cities

