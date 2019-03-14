Thursday, March 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google reportedly scales down operations of its in-house 'Create' team

Google is re-assessing its product plans after it scaled down on operations for its Create team.

tech2 News Staff Mar 14, 2019 12:33:11 IST

While Google believed that its in-house assembly of Pixel tablets and laptops called the 'Create' team might fetch fruitful results, a recent report shows all's not going according to plan.

Google reportedly scales down operations of its in-house Create team

Google Pixel Slate. image: YouTube/Google

As per Business Insider, Google is re-assessing its product plans after it scaled down on operations for its Create team. The report says that Google has told team members to find new projects within Google or its parent company Alphabet in what sources have described as 'roadmap cutbacks'.

The report also mentions that various sources have said that projects have been canceled within the laptop and tablet division and many employees have seeked positions under the company's smartphone division.

Manufacturing roles in the Create team have not been impacted as of yet says the report. However, the report also states that Google had a "bunch of stuff in the works" and cutting down hardware engineers will likely "pare down the portfolio" of products.

It is worth mentioning that both the Pixelbook and the Pixel Slate have not gotten off to a very great start in the industry. The $999 price tag on the Pixelbook as compared to its somewhat limited capabilities has received somewhat mixed reviews in the industry as has the Pixel Slate. It remains to be seen what plans Google has in place to improve on these products.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Apple

Apple to lay off 190 employees working in its self-driving car division Project Titan

Feb 28, 2019
Apple to lay off 190 employees working in its self-driving car division Project Titan
Facebook removes fake pages, Instagram accounts in the UK, Romania

Facebook

Facebook removes fake pages, Instagram accounts in the UK, Romania

Mar 08, 2019
Google to ban political advertising on its platform before the Canadian federal election

Google

Google to ban political advertising on its platform before the Canadian federal election

Mar 05, 2019
Google Drive has been updated with Material Design on iOS and Android

Google Drive

Google Drive has been updated with Material Design on iOS and Android

Mar 14, 2019
Google Project Zero team discloses a

Apple

Google Project Zero team discloses a "high severity" flaw discovered in macOS kernel

Mar 06, 2019
Google's internal pay audit showed men being paid less than women for similar roles

Google

Google's internal pay audit showed men being paid less than women for similar roles

Mar 05, 2019

science
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019
UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Environment

UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Mar 14, 2019
World Kidney Day: Are you taking good care of your kidneys? Here's how you can

Kidney Disease

World Kidney Day: Are you taking good care of your kidneys? Here's how you can

Mar 14, 2019
First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Women in Space

First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Mar 13, 2019