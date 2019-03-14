tech2 News Staff

While Google believed that its in-house assembly of Pixel tablets and laptops called the 'Create' team might fetch fruitful results, a recent report shows all's not going according to plan.

As per Business Insider, Google is re-assessing its product plans after it scaled down on operations for its Create team. The report says that Google has told team members to find new projects within Google or its parent company Alphabet in what sources have described as 'roadmap cutbacks'.

The report also mentions that various sources have said that projects have been canceled within the laptop and tablet division and many employees have seeked positions under the company's smartphone division.

Manufacturing roles in the Create team have not been impacted as of yet says the report. However, the report also states that Google had a "bunch of stuff in the works" and cutting down hardware engineers will likely "pare down the portfolio" of products.

It is worth mentioning that both the Pixelbook and the Pixel Slate have not gotten off to a very great start in the industry. The $999 price tag on the Pixelbook as compared to its somewhat limited capabilities has received somewhat mixed reviews in the industry as has the Pixel Slate. It remains to be seen what plans Google has in place to improve on these products.

