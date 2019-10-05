Saturday, October 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google reportedly interested in acquiring TikTok rival Firework to increase social media presence

As per the report Firework is currently valued at $100 million and would fetch a “high premium.”


tech2 News StaffOct 05, 2019 10:07:09 IST

TikTok, in a short span of time, has become a viral craze amongst users globally and has raced to become the number one app in many countries including India. It comes in as little surprise that TikTok has competitors that are trying to emulate its success but so far have not gained the required global recognition. Now we are learning that Google is in talks to possibly buy one of the major rivals to TikTok.

Google reportedly interested in acquiring TikTok rival Firework to increase social media presence

A Google logo is displayed at the entrance to the internet based company's office. Image: Reuters.

The Wall Street Journal has reported on Google’s “discussions about acquiring a video-sharing startup” called Firework. Since the failure of Google+, the Mountain View-based tech giant has not been able to establish a foothold in the social media space but with Fireworks, Google plans it to be part of a broader push as it is considering other acquisitions as well.

As per the report Firework is currently valued at $100 million and would fetch a “high premium,” although the exact value of the acquisition is yet to be discussed. China's Weibo has also expressed interest in acquiring Firework but the report states that so far Google's talks are ahead. YouTube has also been part of the Firework acquisition process but the report states that if the deal goes through it will be under the main Google brand.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Firework

Firework launched in India: A video app that lets you make TikTok-like 30-second videos

Sep 24, 2019
Firework launched in India: A video app that lets you make TikTok-like 30-second videos
TikTok will not feature any paid election-related ads on its platform, says VP

TikTok

TikTok will not feature any paid election-related ads on its platform, says VP

Oct 04, 2019
TikTok owner ByteDance fetches an unexpected revenue of over 7 million in the H1

ByteDance

TikTok owner ByteDance fetches an unexpected revenue of over 7 million in the H1

Oct 01, 2019
Google introduces new privacy-focused tools for YouTube, Maps and Assistant

Google

Google introduces new privacy-focused tools for YouTube, Maps and Assistant

Oct 03, 2019
TikTok star climbs terrace of Delhi hotel to end his life after altercation with wife; rescued after 17 hours of negotiations

NewsTracker

TikTok star climbs terrace of Delhi hotel to end his life after altercation with wife; rescued after 17 hours of negotiations

Sep 23, 2019
Reese Witherspoon receives TikTok lessons from 15-year-old son, shares hilarious dance video on Instagram

Buzz Patrol

Reese Witherspoon receives TikTok lessons from 15-year-old son, shares hilarious dance video on Instagram

Oct 01, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019