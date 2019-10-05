tech2 News Staff

TikTok, in a short span of time, has become a viral craze amongst users globally and has raced to become the number one app in many countries including India. It comes in as little surprise that TikTok has competitors that are trying to emulate its success but so far have not gained the required global recognition. Now we are learning that Google is in talks to possibly buy one of the major rivals to TikTok.

The Wall Street Journal has reported on Google’s “discussions about acquiring a video-sharing startup” called Firework. Since the failure of Google+, the Mountain View-based tech giant has not been able to establish a foothold in the social media space but with Fireworks, Google plans it to be part of a broader push as it is considering other acquisitions as well.

As per the report Firework is currently valued at $100 million and would fetch a “high premium,” although the exact value of the acquisition is yet to be discussed. China's Weibo has also expressed interest in acquiring Firework but the report states that so far Google's talks are ahead. YouTube has also been part of the Firework acquisition process but the report states that if the deal goes through it will be under the main Google brand.