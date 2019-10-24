Thursday, October 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google reportedly being accused of monitoring its employees via a spy tool to stifle dissent

Google has been accused to have a team within the company which is creating a custom Chrome tool.


tech2 News StaffOct 24, 2019 10:32:12 IST

Google has a history of creating riffs with its employees, most notably when it had been at the centre of controversy for gender equity at its workplace wherein the tech giant was sued by a group of women accusing it of discriminating against female employees by underpaying them.  Now we have a new report that Google has been accused of developing an internal surveillance tool for monitoring its employees.

Google reportedly being accused of monitoring its employees via a spy tool to stifle dissent

Google. Reuters

As per a report by Bloomberg, employees have found out that Google has a team within the company which is creating a custom Chrome tool. This tool is being installed on all workers’ computers and used to search internal systems said three Google employees to Bloomberg.

The report states that the tool would automatically report staffers who have created a calendar event with 10 rooms or 100 participants. When asked about it, a Google representative has said that "these claims about the operation and purpose of this extension are categorically false. This is a pop-up reminder that asks people to be mindful before auto-adding a meeting to the calendars of large numbers of employees.”

In more Google-related news, the company has said it has achieved a breakthrough in quantum computing research, saying an experimental quantum processor has completed a calculation in just a few minutes that would take a traditional supercomputer thousands of years.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers



also see

Google

Google starts responding to the investigation regarding its advertising practices

Oct 11, 2019
Google starts responding to the investigation regarding its advertising practices
How to search for text in your images on Google Photos

Google photos

How to search for text in your images on Google Photos

Oct 17, 2019
Google takes steps to give more protection to user privacy, but is that enough?

Google

Google takes steps to give more protection to user privacy, but is that enough?

Oct 16, 2019
Cameos on Google arrives on Android devices after its initial launch on iOS

Cameos for Google

Cameos on Google arrives on Android devices after its initial launch on iOS

Oct 22, 2019
Belgian physicist Joseph Plateau's 218th birthday celebrated in today's Google Doodle

Google Doodle

Belgian physicist Joseph Plateau's 218th birthday celebrated in today's Google Doodle

Oct 14, 2019
Pixel 4 users won't get unlimited original-size photo storage on Google Photos but iPhone users might

Google

Pixel 4 users won't get unlimited original-size photo storage on Google Photos but iPhone users might

Oct 18, 2019

science

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019