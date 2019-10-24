tech2 News Staff

Google has a history of creating riffs with its employees, most notably when it had been at the centre of controversy for gender equity at its workplace wherein the tech giant was sued by a group of women accusing it of discriminating against female employees by underpaying them. Now we have a new report that Google has been accused of developing an internal surveillance tool for monitoring its employees.

As per a report by Bloomberg, employees have found out that Google has a team within the company which is creating a custom Chrome tool. This tool is being installed on all workers’ computers and used to search internal systems said three Google employees to Bloomberg.

The report states that the tool would automatically report staffers who have created a calendar event with 10 rooms or 100 participants. When asked about it, a Google representative has said that "these claims about the operation and purpose of this extension are categorically false. This is a pop-up reminder that asks people to be mindful before auto-adding a meeting to the calendars of large numbers of employees.”

In more Google-related news, the company has said it has achieved a breakthrough in quantum computing research, saying an experimental quantum processor has completed a calculation in just a few minutes that would take a traditional supercomputer thousands of years.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .