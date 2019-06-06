Thursday, June 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google reportedly appeals the $1.7 billion EU fine over unfair advertising practices

Google's AdSense illegally restricted client websites from displaying ads from ad service rivals.

Agence France-PresseJun 06, 2019 12:26:20 IST

US tech giant Google has appealed an EU fine of €1.49 billion ($1.69 billion or roughly Rs. 11,700 crores) for unfair practices through misuse of its dominant position, a source close the case said 5 June. "The Commission will defend its decision" in the European courts, the EU's executive arm said.

The EU Commission fined Google on 20 March, its third major decision against the search engine behemoth.

Brussels sanctioned Google's once-popular AdSense advertising service, saying it illegally restricted client websites from displaying ads from ad service rivals. Google and the EU have been at loggerheads about the monopoly of Google over Internet search in Europe since 2009.

(Also Read: Apple sued by two developers alleging unfair app store practices)

Google reportedly appeals the <img class=

Representational image.

The original complainant in the decade-long case was Microsoft, but the US software giant later pulled out of the case in a truce with its US arch-rival.

"The misconduct lasted over 10 years and denied other companies the possibility to compete on merits and to innovate—and consumers the benefits of competition," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in March.

Contacted by AFP, Google declined to comment on Wednesday. The fine brought Google's total tab with the EU to €8.2 billion in less than two years.

In July 2018, the US giant was ordered to pay a record €4.34 billion for abusing the dominant position of Android, its smartphone operating system, to help assure the supremacy of its search engine. A year earlier the EU slapped Google with a fine of €2.42 billion for abusing its dominant position by favouring its "Google Shopping" price comparison service in search results.

Google had already appealed both earlier decisions to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Google

Google Search changes will index mobile-first websites higher from 1 July

May 29, 2019
Google Search changes will index mobile-first websites higher from 1 July
Google Stadia Connect: When and where to watch Google’s pre-E3 keynote

Google Stadia

Google Stadia Connect: When and where to watch Google’s pre-E3 keynote

Jun 05, 2019
Google Search design has been refreshed to give it a more News Feed-like look

Google

Google Search design has been refreshed to give it a more News Feed-like look

May 23, 2019
Google Duo now lets you video call 8 people simultaneously, adds data saving mode

Google Duo

Google Duo now lets you video call 8 people simultaneously, adds data saving mode

May 25, 2019
Google Lens to get new filters this week, applicable for Android and iOS users

Google lens

Google Lens to get new filters this week, applicable for Android and iOS users

May 29, 2019
Google Cloud service outage which stopped YouTube, Gmail, Snapchat is now resolved

Google

Google Cloud service outage which stopped YouTube, Gmail, Snapchat is now resolved

Jun 03, 2019

science

Awesome simulation of black hole solves 40-year-mystery of their formation

Black Hole

Awesome simulation of black hole solves 40-year-mystery of their formation

Jun 06, 2019
China nails first Long March rocket launch at sea, places seven satellites in orbit

Satellite Launch

China nails first Long March rocket launch at sea, places seven satellites in orbit

Jun 06, 2019
NASA's first SpaceX astronauts prepared for 'messy camping trip' to space station

Newstracker

NASA's first SpaceX astronauts prepared for 'messy camping trip' to space station

Jun 06, 2019
World Environment Day 2019: New IBM-TWC initiative to address world's clean water crisis

Water Scarcity

World Environment Day 2019: New IBM-TWC initiative to address world's clean water crisis

Jun 05, 2019