Indo-Asian News Service 19 June, 2018 15:30 IST

Google removes Uber booking feature from Maps without providing any reason

Uber integration was pulled from Google Maps on iOS earlier then on Android.

Google has reportedly killed the ability of direct Uber ride booking from inside Google Maps without giving any reason.

The feature allowing users to book Uber rides through Google Maps was added in January last year, with which users could enter a location, identify their route, check Uber prices and request a ride without leaving the Maps app.

On one Google Maps Help page, Google simply says "you can no longer book Uber rides directly in Google Maps", Android Police reported late on 18 June.

Uber integration was pulled from Google Maps on iOS earlier then on Android, according to the report.

The ability to book an Uber through Maps allowed users to avoid the official Uber app, which has previously been criticised for its aggressive location tracking.

