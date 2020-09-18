Friday, September 18, 2020Back to
Google removes Paytm from Play Store for repeated violation of policies regarding gambling

A recent Google blog says that Play Store doesn’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting.


tech2 News StaffSep 18, 2020 16:12:38 IST

Google has taken down the digital payment app Paytm from Play Store. This has been confirmed by Paytm on Twitter. Paytm says that its Android app is temporarily not available on Google Play Store for any new downloads and updates. The tweet clarifies that "it will be back very soon."

Paytm app is still available on Apple's App Store.

The company has assured users that their money is completely safe. According to a Google Blog posted today, "Google Play Store doesn’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies"

A report by TechCrunch reveals that the app was removed due to repeat policy violations. Paytm apparently promotes fantasy sports service and allows real money betting via its mainstream and standalone app Paytm First Games, which was also taken down from the Play Store today.

The report also adds that Google has asked some companies in India to press pause to all the advertising campaigns that lead users to websites that "offer installation files of sports betting apps."

Notably, Paytm is still available for iOS users on the App Store.

