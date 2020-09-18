tech2 News Staff

Google has taken down the digital payment app Paytm from Play Store. This has been confirmed by Paytm on Twitter. Paytm says that its Android app is temporarily not available on Google Play Store for any new downloads and updates. The tweet clarifies that "it will be back very soon."

Dear Paytm'ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

The company has assured users that their money is completely safe. According to a Google Blog posted today, "Google Play Store doesn’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies"

A report by TechCrunch reveals that the app was removed due to repeat policy violations. Paytm apparently promotes fantasy sports service and allows real money betting via its mainstream and standalone app Paytm First Games, which was also taken down from the Play Store today.

The report also adds that Google has asked some companies in India to press pause to all the advertising campaigns that lead users to websites that "offer installation files of sports betting apps."

Notably, Paytm is still available for iOS users on the App Store.