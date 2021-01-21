Thursday, January 21, 2021Back to
Google removes finance-based mobile applications from Play store after RBI red flag

Google says removing the apps reduces the risk of being exposed to deceptive financial products and services.


TechSamvadJan 21, 2021 12:27:29 IST

Tech giant Google announced in a blog post on 14 January that it had examined hundreds of personal loan mobile applications in India reported by users and government agencies, and immediately removed them for violating user security guidelines provided by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) from the Play Store. Google did not reveal the names of the removed apps.

“Providing a safe and secure experience across Google’s products is our top priority. Our global product policies are designed and implemented with this goal in mind, and we're always working to improve our practices to enhance user safety,” Google said in its blog.

Google Play Store. Image: Tech2

“We have reviewed hundreds of personal loan apps in India, based on flags submitted by users and government agencies. The apps that were found to violate our user safety policies were immediately removed from the Store, and we have asked the developers of the remaining identified apps to demonstrate that they comply with applicable local laws and regulations. Apps that fail to do so will be removed without further notice. In addition, we will continue to assist the law enforcement agencies in their investigation of this issue,” Google iterated in the statement.

