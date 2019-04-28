tech2 News Staff

Suspecting malicious cyber attacks and data breach possibilities, Google is removing all apps from a Chinese Android app developer named DO Global from the Play Store.

Partly owned by Chinese internet giant Baidu, DO Global has close to 100 apps in the Play Store with more than 600 million installs. As per a report by Buzzfeed News, 46 apps by the publisher has already been removed from the store and Google intends to ban all apps soon.

"We actively investigate malicious behaviour, and when we find violations, we take action, including the removal of a developer's ability to monetise their app with AdMob or publish on Play," the report quoted a Google spokesperson as saying.

That's not all. Google is furthering the ban to the publishers' ad products appearing on Android as well.

"DO Global apps no longer offer ad inventory for purchase via Google's AdMob network."

Buzzfeed had earlier reported that six apps from DO Global were committing ad fraud and concealing their ownership deals. The Chinese company claims to have more than 250 million monthly active users for its apps and the reach of nearly 800 million users through its ad platform on Android.

"Their removal from the Play Store marks one of the biggest bans, if not the biggest, Google has ever instituted against an app developer," the report noted.

DO Global was a subsidiary of Baidu until it was spun out earlier in 2018. Baidu, however, continues to retain a 34 percent stake in the company.

