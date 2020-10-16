FP Trending

Google has now released a YouTube Music app for Apple Watch. The app provides basic playback controls and browsing of what is on one's phone. Using the app, users can cruise through music collections, control playback and select casting options straight from their Apple Watch, according to a blog by YouTube Music. Over the last few months, Google has introduced various integrations for YouTube Music, including voice recommendations through Google Assistant to YouTube Music on smart TVs. They have extended the portfolio by now launching the new YouTube Music app for Apple Watch.

"The YouTube Music app for Apple Watch is another way we’re making it easy to listen to exactly what you want, when you want. Whether you’re out for a run, riding your bike or just walking around the house — YouTube Music for Apple Watch puts playback controls within easy reach,” the blog reads.

As per the blog, the device contains a customisation feature, known as 'complication', which allows users to display relevant information directly on the watch. Google has now added the YouTube Music complication, giving listeners direct access to playback controls and also recommendations for new songs based on their listening history. They have also included the ability to cast music directly to the speakers with the press of a button.

Users will be required to have the newest version of YouTube Music and subscription of YouTube Premium or YouTube Premium Music, an iPhone and an Apple Watch (Series 3 and above, running watchOS 6 and above) in order to use the new app.