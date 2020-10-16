Friday, October 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google releases YouTube Music app for Apple Watch, compatible with Watch Series 3 and above

The app will allow users to cruise through music collections, control playback and select casting options straight from their Apple Watch.


FP TrendingOct 16, 2020 18:20:08 IST

Google has now released a YouTube Music app for Apple Watch. The app provides basic playback controls and browsing of what is on one's phone. Using the app, users can cruise through music collections, control playback and select casting options straight from their Apple Watch, according to a blog by YouTube Music. Over the last few months, Google has introduced various integrations for YouTube Music, including voice recommendations through Google Assistant to YouTube Music on smart TVs. They have extended the portfolio by now launching the new YouTube Music app for Apple Watch.

Google releases YouTube Music app for Apple Watch, compatible with Watch Series 3 and above

YouTube Music app for Apple Watch

"The YouTube Music app for Apple Watch is another way we’re making it easy to listen to exactly what you want, when you want. Whether you’re out for a run, riding your bike or just walking around the house — YouTube Music for Apple Watch puts playback controls within easy reach,” the blog reads.

As per the blog, the device contains a customisation feature, known as 'complication', which allows users to display relevant information directly on the watch. Google has now added the YouTube Music complication, giving listeners direct access to playback controls and also recommendations for new songs based on their listening history. They have also included the ability to cast music directly to the speakers with the press of a button.

Users will be required to have the newest version of YouTube Music and subscription of YouTube Premium or YouTube Premium Music, an iPhone and an Apple Watch (Series 3 and above, running watchOS 6 and above) in order to use the new app.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme Smart TV SLED 55 Review

Realme Smart TV SLED 55 Review: Impressive debut for SLED tech, but the TV could have been smarter

Oct 15, 2020
Realme Smart TV SLED 55 Review: Impressive debut for SLED tech, but the TV could have been smarter
Oppo gears up to launch its first smart TVs at inaugural event in Shanghai on 19 Oct

Oppo Smart TVs

Oppo gears up to launch its first smart TVs at inaugural event in Shanghai on 19 Oct

Oct 13, 2020
Nokia launches six smart TVs in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Nokia

Nokia launches six smart TVs in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Oct 07, 2020
Here’s A Handy List of All the Premium Products You Must Buy during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days

Here’s A Handy List of All the Premium Products You Must Buy during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days

Oct 10, 2020
Sony launches its first 8K television Z8H in India with support for PS5 at Rs 13,99,990

Sony

Sony launches its first 8K television Z8H in India with support for PS5 at Rs 13,99,990

Oct 05, 2020
Google will now let you hum, whistle or sing to search a song you are struggling to remember

Google

Google will now let you hum, whistle or sing to search a song you are struggling to remember

Oct 16, 2020

science

'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Lockdown Emissions

'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Oct 15, 2020
Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Environment

Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Oct 15, 2020
Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Biodiversity Loss

Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Oct 15, 2020
Mars shines extra bright on 13 Oct as it enters 'opposition', to remain bright for weeks

Astronomy

Mars shines extra bright on 13 Oct as it enters 'opposition', to remain bright for weeks

Oct 14, 2020