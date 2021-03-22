Monday, March 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google releases ‘WifiNanScan App’ on PlayStore for developers to measure precise distance between phones

Employees in close range can share ideas and documents related to the project via synchronised devices.


FP TrendingMar 22, 2021 19:28:19 IST

In yet another addition to its discovery technologies, tech giant Google has unveiled the WifiNanScan app on the Play Store for developers to explore the potential of Wi-Fi Aware, as per a report published on 9to5Google. The Wi-Fi Aware technology helps devices running Android 8.0+ OS to“ detect and connect directly to one another seamlessly without any form of connectivity between them". As technology becomes more mainstream, it will revolutionise our day-to-day activities and can play a pivotal role.

Google releases ‘WifiNanScan App’ on PlayStore for developers to measure precise distance between phones

Employees in close range can share ideas and documents related to the project via synchronised devices.

Using this, one can make reservations in restaurants nearby your location without the requirement of an internet connection, even when it is closed. Users can also leverage mobile identification like a driver’s licence or passport to enhance and streamline security at airports, customs and immigration counters

In the case of businesses, Wi-Fi Aware will help them collaborate for higher output. Employees in close range can share ideas and documents related to the project via synchronised devices.

The Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) in the technology framework detect the presence of devices nearby and frame network connections capable of transferring large pools of data. As per Google, this nascent technology features “higher throughput rates across longer distances than Bluetooth connections.”

The WifiNanScan application is a successor of the WifiRttScan App which was launched by Google two years ago to harness Wi-Fi Round Trip Time in place of GPS for indoor positioning. The tech giant has also made considerable improvements in Wi-Fi Aware in Android 12 OS for enhanced efficiency and mitigating lost connections scenario.

The application has been developed as a testing platform for vendors, developers and other stakeholders, enabling them to develop advanced peer-to-peer ranging and data transfer applications.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google lawsuit for allegedly collecting data on users in incognito mode to continue

Mar 15, 2021
Google lawsuit for allegedly collecting data on users in incognito mode to continue
Google Maps will soon allow users to draw, rename and delete roads: How it will work

Google Maps

Google Maps will soon allow users to draw, rename and delete roads: How it will work

Mar 15, 2021
Google unveils new Nest Hub with 7-inch smart screen and a new sleep-sensing technology

Google Nest Hub

Google unveils new Nest Hub with 7-inch smart screen and a new sleep-sensing technology

Mar 18, 2021
Google Play service fees for app developers slashed from 30% to 15%, effective 1 July 2021

Google Play store

Google Play service fees for app developers slashed from 30% to 15%, effective 1 July 2021

Mar 17, 2021
Google Chrome for Android will now allow users to see a ‘Preview Page’ before opening the link: Report

Google Chrome

Google Chrome for Android will now allow users to see a ‘Preview Page’ before opening the link: Report

Mar 12, 2021
Dell, Microsoft, Google and other tech firms join initiative to tackle the e-waste problems

E-waste

Dell, Microsoft, Google and other tech firms join initiative to tackle the e-waste problems

Mar 19, 2021

science

Avian flu outbreak in India brings forth links to environment, animal and human health

Waterbird Conservation

Avian flu outbreak in India brings forth links to environment, animal and human health

Mar 22, 2021
New space tech incubator at NIT Rourkela to build capacity, promote innovation in Eastern India

Indian Space Tech

New space tech incubator at NIT Rourkela to build capacity, promote innovation in Eastern India

Mar 22, 2021
Japan-UK private mission to demonstrate new space debris removal service on 22 March

Space Debris Removal

Japan-UK private mission to demonstrate new space debris removal service on 22 March

Mar 22, 2021
Former senator Bill Nelson who flew in space shuttle nominated by Biden to lead NASA

NASA Leadership

Former senator Bill Nelson who flew in space shuttle nominated by Biden to lead NASA

Mar 22, 2021