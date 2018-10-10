Launching the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at an event in New York, Google also announced the rebranding of its augmented reality stickers feature to Playground.

As per what was announced on stage, Playground will now exist as a mode within the Pixel camera and it will suggest new AR animations to fit the scene you’re in. As per a report by The Verge, this works while using the front as well as the rear-facing lenses. That's not all. Leaving aside the rebranding, Google is also launching four new AR animation packs, calling them “Playmoji.”

For the uninitiated, Google’s AR stickers are basically a trick up Google's sleeve to take on Apple's Animoji feature which debuted last year. You can drop animated characters, sometimes promotional ones like Star Wars stormtroopers or the Stranger Things crew into the frame of your camera and enhance your Instagram game in the process.

As per the report, the new "Playmoji" packs include a bunch of animated pets, interactive signs and visuals, weather effects and a host of other comic-strip styled animations. These new packs should be accessible directly from the Play Store or through the Playground camera mode on the phone.

Google has also joined hands with Marvel, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring themed AR stickers to Pixel phones. Later this year, a Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino themed AR sticker pack is also expected to arrive.

While these are impressive considering Google's ARCore is at the helm of it all, but we would love Playground to be available on more devices, rather than having it as a Pixel exclusive feature.