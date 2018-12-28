Saturday, December 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google ready to give public 'flood alerts' in India, after pilot project in Patna

Flood alerts could help transform flood-prone areas as residents get near real-time information.

tech2 News Staff Dec 28, 2018 11:31 AM IST

Following the Kerala floods that took place in August this year, Google ran a pilot project in Patna in September where flood-warning alerts would show up promptly. The company is now ready to run the program in various parts of the country.

According to a report by The Indian Express, after learning from its pilot project in Patna, Google is going to scale up the program to provide flood alerts which uses machine learning.

The flood-warning alerts during the program were sent out for areas around Patna and the Ghaghara River. The data like the river water levels, and more, was provided to Google by the Union Ministry of Water Resources. The project was implemented in a partnership with the Central Water Commission in India.

The area was chosen because Bihar is India's most flood-prone state deluged by floods that submerge roads, destroy homes and wash away crops, leaving the disaster management authority struggling to monitor and assess the damage.

People wait for aid next to makeshift raft at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala. Image: Reuters

People wait for aid next to makeshift raft at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala. Image: Reuters

The messages were sent out via Google Public Alerts — a platform for disseminating emergency messages regarding official weather, public safety, earthquake alerts and more.

The Public Alerts map had areas marked as "high risk," "medium risk" and "low risk." Machine Learning was used to alert individuals in and around the area in the form of maps and Android notifications.

Sella Nevo from Google’s Research and Machine Intelligence team told the publication, "After we sent out the alerts, this allowed us to look into how people experience and interact with the alerts we send. We’ve realised that many people prefer text that describes the same information our maps show."

While the cost of such technology for developing countries like India, can be a challenge, flood-prone areas could see a transformation in disaster response by residents and in equipping authorities with near real-time information about inundated villages.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look

also see

NewsTracker

Former Union minister Jai Narayan Prasad Nishad passes away at 88; Nitish Kumar condoles his death

Dec 24, 2018

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Women to try Sabarimala entry; 43 die in Indonesia tsunami; Bihar seat-sharing decision likely today; day's top stories

Dec 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Tejashwi Yadav takes jibe at BJP over seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar, says NDA 'in dire straits'

Dec 23, 2018

TheySaidIt

BJP mocks Upendra Kushwaha, says RLSP is 'ajooba' party whose legislators are still with NDA

Dec 20, 2018

NewsTracker

BPSC 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam 2018: Answer key for general studies paper released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Dec 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Kamal Nath resorts to populist measures on Day 1: Farm loan waiver, anti-immigrant narrative draws flak from allies, Opposition

Dec 18, 2018

science

2018 in Public Health

2018 in Public Health: Big initiatives, vaccination drives and newborn screening

Dec 28, 2018

ISRO Gaganyaan mission gets Cabinet approval along with a Rs 10,000-crore budget

Dec 28, 2018

Predictions for 2019

IMF, World Bank to move away from using GDP to measure growth, predicts Saxo for 2019

Dec 28, 2018

Indian Science Congress

Narendra Modi to ride on a solar-powered bus prototype at Indian Science Congress

Dec 28, 2018