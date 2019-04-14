Sunday, April 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google quietly adds feature that lets you book movie tickets from within search

The movie booking feature also extends to search queries via the Google Assistant on phones.

tech2 News StaffApr 14, 2019 10:49:28 IST

A simple Google search of a movie and the search giant feeds you all the information you could possibly need about the movie. This includes the nearest movie hall you can watch it in, show timing and much more.

Well, Google's just made booking movie tickets all the more simpler.

Google quietly adds feature that lets you book movie tickets from within search

Google Search on Chrome for Android.

Google has partnered with a number of movie booking platforms including BookMyShow, Paytm and INOX to let you book movie tickets from within search.

As per a report by Inc42, the feature isn't limited to search within Android and iOS phones, but also available via the Google Assistant.

Google lets you pick your ideal show time and then redirects you to a ticketing platform to confirm your booking.

Google lets you pick your ideal show time and then redirects you to a ticketing platform to confirm your booking.

If you feel booking movie tickets via platforms like BookMyShow or Paytm is a tad too cumbersome, or if you just don't feel like downloading a separate app to book movie tickets, this new feature has you covered. To book movie tickets, simply search for ‘movies’ on Google which will allow the search giant to pop up cards of all the movies running in and around your location, along with details of where you can watch them and when.

You can select your movie of choice from these cards or also choose to filter the results to narrow your search down to the right cinema hall and the time. Depending on which show you pick, you will be redirected to a booking page within Paytm, BookMyShow or INOX to complete the purchase.

Interestingly, the feature doesn’t list PVR Cinemas among its partners just yet.

The other limitation of this feature is that you can't choose which platform you want to book your ticket through. Google automatically chooses this for you. We hope Google changes this in the near future but for now, the feature does make things quite convenient.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics


Top Stories

latest videos

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2


also see

Google

Google Assistant integration with Google Calendar rolls out in beta, other G Suite apps to follow

Apr 11, 2019
Google Assistant integration with Google Calendar rolls out in beta, other G Suite apps to follow
Google Assistant is not ideal for generating ad-revenue: Google Business Chief Philipp Schindler

Google

Google Assistant is not ideal for generating ad-revenue: Google Business Chief Philipp Schindler

Apr 02, 2019
John Legend's voice is finally available on the Google Assistant, but only in the US

Google

John Legend's voice is finally available on the Google Assistant, but only in the US

Apr 03, 2019
Facebook to pull its app, Messenger from the Windows 10 platform on 30 April

Windows

Facebook to pull its app, Messenger from the Windows 10 platform on 30 April

Apr 05, 2019
Amazon workers are reportedly listening to some of the things you tell Alexa

Amazon

Amazon workers are reportedly listening to some of the things you tell Alexa

Apr 11, 2019
Google Pay leads UPI transaction value race in March leaving Paytm, PhonePe behind

UPI

Google Pay leads UPI transaction value race in March leaving Paytm, PhonePe behind

Apr 04, 2019

science

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Moon Missions

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Apr 12, 2019
First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Picture Powehi

First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Apr 12, 2019
International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Human Spaceflight

International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Apr 12, 2019
Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Apr 11, 2019