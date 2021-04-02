Friday, April 02, 2021Back to
Google pulls out of Mobile World Congress 2021 due to 'COVID-19 travel restrictions and protocols'

The announcement comes weeks after Sony, Nokia and Oracle pulled out of MWC 2021.


FP TrendingApr 02, 2021 15:28:25 IST

Google will skip the world’s biggest phone event - the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021. The company has decided to withdraw from MWC 2021 due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions and protocols. The annual event is organised by Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) in Barcelona. In a statement to The Verge, Google said, “Following our current COVID-19 travel restrictions and protocols, Google has made the decision to not exhibit at Mobile World Congress this year.”

The US-based tech giant added that it will continue to collaborate closely with GSMA and support its partners through virtual opportunities. “We look forward to this year’s activities and seeing you(GSMA) in Barcelona in 2022,” the statement said.

The announcement comes weeks after Sony, Nokia and Oracle pulled out of MWC 2021, reported Cnet.

The report added that GSMA will go ahead with the event as planned. All the companies who are coming to the event will have to follow the coronavirus guidelines and safety protocols issued by the authorities.

Last year, MWC was cancelled after the majority of tech companies decided to skip it due to the coronavirus outbreak.

