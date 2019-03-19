Tuesday, March 19, 2019Back to
Google+ public posts will be preserved in archive whether you like it or not

Google+ to shut down on 2 April, here's how you can save your posts on from getting publicly archived.

tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2019 08:38:44 IST

Following a major security issue that caused Google+ to expose over 5,00,000 users profile data to external developers, Google announced that it will shut down the consumer version of its social network this year.

Google+ will shut down next month and the Mountain View company is preparing to delete all users data before the social network’s final closure. Google had begun taking some of the core features of Google+ offline in February this year. While the company is prepping to delete consumer data once and for all, the Internet Archive and ArchiveTeam taking to Reddit have announced that they are working to preserve publicly posted content on Google+ before they are deleted.

The Internet Archive and the ArchiveTeam in a post on Reddit said that the process of archiving public Google+ posts has already begun. However, both the sites noted that all private or deleted content will not be preserved and posts with over 500 comments will rather be preserved in a ‘truncated form’. Moreover, the publicly shared videos and photos will be archived at a lower resolution.

While this may be good news for those users who want to save their precious content on the social network, others who don’t want their content to be saved can delete their posts and accounts from Google+. To do so, all you need to do is sign in to the Google account that is linked to the Google+ profile.  Once signed in, open Google+ page and click Settings that you will find in the menu on the left.

Scroll down and at the bottom, you will see ‘Delete Google+ Profile.’ Tap on it and you will be asked to enter your Google account password. Follow the on-screen instruction to complete the procedure. To delete a post, you will have to first sign to your Google+ account. Once logged in, click on the posts that you want to delete then tap on the three stacked dots ‘more’ icon. You will see ‘Delete’ option, click on it and your selected posts will be deleted.

