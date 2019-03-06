Wednesday, March 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Project Zero team discloses a "high severity" flaw discovered in macOS kernel

The macOS kernel flaw grants the attacker to modify a mounted filesystem without user's knowledge

tech2 News Staff Mar 06, 2019 21:06:56 IST

Google Project Zero, the tech giant’s security research unit known for sniffing out bugs and security flaws within systems, have discovered a major flaw in the macOS kernel.

macOS-Mojave-1024

The team has disclosed a “high severity” macOS kernel flaw that "grants an attacker to modify a user-owned mounted filesystem without the macOS memory manager's knowledge." In other words, a hacker can gain complete control of a user's macOS system.

Apparently, Google disclosed the flaw to Apple back in November 2018. Project Team Zero's 90-day disclosure policy means that the flaw is now public and Apple, despite having 90 days to fix the issue, hasn't done so yet. Google has labelled the issue as “high vulnerability.”

As detailed in the Chromium bug tracker, the Project Zero team explained that they found a loophole in the copy-on-write (CoW) protection system of macOS which manages the computer’s memory and ensures that a process doesn’t change the data shared by other processes.

"This copy-on-write behaviour works not only with anonymous memory but also with file mappings. This means that after the destination process has started reading from the transferred memory area, memory pressure can cause the pages holding the transferred memory to be evicted from the page cache. Later, when the evicted pages are needed again, they can be reloaded from the backing filesystem. This means that if an attacker can mutate an on-disk file without informing the virtual management subsystem, this is a security bug," the Google Project Zero Team stated.

Reports noted that this bug could be potentially used to exploit target macOS systems and may prove useful to cyber miscreants in ‘wider exploit chains.’

But while this flaw is said to affect any Apple laptop or desktop running macOS, 9to5Google reported that Apple has acknowledged the issue and has begun working with Google’s Project Zero team to fix the flaw. As per the report, Apple is expected to patch the issue in "a future macOS release." However, there’s no specific timeline for this.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Facebook

Facebook files a lawsuit along with Instagram in US federal court for sale of fake accounts, likes

Mar 02, 2019

Spotify

Spotify now has 1 million unique users in India after launching less than a week ago

Mar 05, 2019

Spotify

Spotify vs Apple Music vs JioSaavn vs Gaana vs Google Music: A comparison of services

Feb 27, 2019

Spotify comes to India: How the app may fare in comparison to peers, and why streaming is fundamentally evil

Mar 05, 2019

Spotify India

Spotify wants to change the piracy-mindset in India with its freemium model

Feb 27, 2019

Google

Google to ban political advertising on its platform before the Canadian federal election

Mar 05, 2019

science

Green Icebergs

Scientists solve the mystery of green icebergs that are only seen in Antarctica

Mar 06, 2019

Elephants

Wall still blocks elephant corridor near Kaziranga despite SC order to bring it down

Mar 06, 2019

Coral Conservation

Some species of corals are becoming resilient to warming ocean temperatures

Mar 06, 2019

Stubble Burning

Stubble burning costing India $152.9 billion in health expenses over five years: Study

Mar 06, 2019