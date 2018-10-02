Tuesday, October 02, 2018 Back to
Google Project Stream announced, will let testers play Assassin's Creed for free on Chrome

Select users will be able to play the game starting 5 October at no charge for the duration of the test.

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Monday it has partnered with Ubisoft to test its video game streaming service, Project Stream, by offering the latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series for free.

A limited number of players will be able to stream the soon-to-be released Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, set in ancient Greece, to a Chrome browser on a laptop or desktop, according to a Google blog post.

To apply to be a part of the testing of Google Project Stream, you can head hereDo note, this project is currently open to testers in the US only.

The selected users can play the game starting 5 October at no charge for the duration of the Project Stream test.

A screenshot of Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

A screenshot of Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

The test if successful, would put Google at the forefront of a new part of the videogame business that lets people play games as they’re being streamed, rather than using downloads or disks.

Google was developing a subscription-based game streaming service that could work either on its Chromecast or a Google-made console, the Information had reported in February.

The search engine giant also unveiled new tools for game developers in March, challenging technology rivals including Amazon’s Twitch for a bigger slice of the lucrative game streaming industry.

With inputs from Reuters.

