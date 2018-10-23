Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 October, 2018 16:36 IST

Google Play will now authenticate apps shared offline via P2P services like SHAREIt

Google Play can now tell when an app that’s been shared from another device is what it claims to be.

Google announced a change to APKs uploaded to the Play Store last December, adding a bit of security metadata to verify the integrity of the uploaded files. This change was made official in June earlier this year and Google now claims that because of this existing metadata, they are now able to roll-out Play-sanctioned peer-to-peer app sharing.

With the update, users who share apps via a Google Play-approved partner P2P app (SHAREIt for now), it will ensure that Google is able to determine shared app authenticity while a device is offline. It will then add the shared apps to a user's Play Library and also manage app updates when the device is brought back online.

In an Android Developer Blog post, Google mentioned that this should benefit both users and developers alike. That's because users will now have access to more secure software without needing to download it first, while developers can now reach a larger user base.

Google Play store depicted in a slide show on-screen at Google I/O. Image: Reuters

Google Play store depicted in a slide show on-screen at Google I/O. Image: Reuters

Product Manager at Google Play, James Bender writes, "This is an important step that improves the integrity of Google Play’s mobile app ecosystem. Offline Play peer-to-peer sharing presents a new distribution opportunity for developers while helping more people keep their apps up to date."

Google is planning to partner with the likes of existing players such as SHAREIt and Xender and will also add its own Files Go in the coming weeks. So the next time you share a heavy app with your friend using SHAREit, the app will be shared along with Google's security metadata which will ensure that no malware is shared.

For those confused about what offline peer-to-peer sharing really helps with, it is handy in places where mobile data networks aren't widely available and aren't quite cheap either. With ever-increasing file-sizes, it becomes increasingly difficult to download essential apps in such places.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

Google Lens

Users start seeing new Google Lens features when using 'Oveview' in Android Pie

Oct 19, 2018

Google

Google to charge its Android partners in the European Union $40 per device for apps

Oct 20, 2018

science

Antarctic Ecosystem

Headless chicken monster spotted in proposed conservation zone off Antarctic coast

Oct 23, 2018

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018

Life on Mars

Mars may have enough Oxygen to sustain subsurface life today, study finds

Oct 23, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018