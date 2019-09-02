tech2 News Staff

As announced at Google I/O today, Google has now introduced Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode of payment in the Play Store app. The UPI service was introduced by the government to encourage online transactions. This payment mode is already available on Google's payment app, Google Pay (Tez).

This was first spotted by XDA Developers. UPI right now has 141 Indian banks onboard and users from those banks can use this mode to purchase apps from the Play Store.

Until now, Play Store users had the option to pay via debit cards, credit cards, and net banking. Now, it's as simple as sharing your UPI ID and authenticating the transaction with a pin, to make purchases on the app.

The payment option is quite easy to use and that is why several digital wallets like Paytm, PhonePe, are also using it. As reported by ETtech back in June, Google Pay was the top UPI payment app, closely followed by Flipkart-owned PhonePe which saw 230 million transactions in May.

Another big thing that Google has introduced in its Play Store recently is Google Go search app. Google Go can be installed on every Android device running Android 5.0 Lollipop and above. Along with providing search results, the app can also remember your search results for later use.

