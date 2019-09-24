Tuesday, September 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Play Pass subscription service launched in the US for $5 per month

Play Pass subscribers will have access to more than 350 apps and games on the Play Store


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2019 08:03:20 IST

After Apple started rolling out its mobile gaming service Apple Arcade, all eyes were on Google after it had earlier announced its subscription service. The company has now finally launched Play Pass that does one better than Apple Arcade by not only adding games but apps as well. Google Play Pass will be available to Android devices in the US for $4.99 per month starting this week, and it will expand to other countries soon.

Google Play Pass subscription service launched in the US for per month

Google Play Pass subscription will start rolling out in the US this week. Image: Google.

Google announced in a blog post that the service will consist of more than 350 apps and games from the Play Store. All of them will be ad-free with no in-app purchases since everything is going to be unlocked. While the complete list of apps and games aren’t available yet, Google mentioned that games such as Lichtspeer, LIMBO, Mini Metro, Monument Valley, Old Man’s Journey, Stardew Valley, Terraria, Risk, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic are going to be available. The company has promised that there will be new additions every month such as games like This War of Mine and Cytus. Apart from AccuWeather, the blog post didn’t reveal any other apps that will be a part of the service.

Users will be able to opt for a 10-day free trial of the service before they decide to buy a subscription. After that, it will be $4.99 per month in the US. For a limited amount of time, users will be able to subscribe to the service for only $1.99 per month for a year’s subscription. We don’t have the Indian pricing yet. Since Apple Arcade was rolled out in the country at an affordable price point, we are expecting a similar move by Google.

To make it easier to identify apps that fall under Play Pass, an icon will be added to all the eligible apps on the Play Store. Before subscribing, Android users could browse and take a look at what they will be getting or whether a certain app or game they want is available in the service. A separate tab will also be added to the Play Store app for subscribers.

Play Pass subscribers can share their subscription with up to five family members using the Google Play Family Library feature. Every family member will have individual access to the service without affecting each other’s progress or downloads.

Compared to Apple Arcade, Play Pass is slightly different. As already mentioned, Apple Arcade only includes games and not apps. Every game available in Apple Arcade is exclusive to the subscription service which means that those games can’t be bought separately from the App Store. Whereas on Play Pass, the apps and games will be available for purchase on the Play Store. There are 50 games currently available in Apple Arcade with 100 more on their way. Play Pass claims to already have a huge library of more than 350 games and apps.

While we wait for Play Pass to arrive in India, we are trying out each and every game that’s currently available on Apple Arcade. Yes, you’ve heard that right! Catch our curated Twitter thread with short reviews of Apple Arcade games, recommending you the best ones among them.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Google

Google launches Play Pass subscription service similar to Apple Arcade

Sep 24, 2019
Google launches Play Pass subscription service similar to Apple Arcade
Google officially announces its Apple Arcade-rival Play Pass is 'coming soon'

Google

Google officially announces its Apple Arcade-rival Play Pass is 'coming soon'

Sep 11, 2019
Joker Malware: An app vulnerability that may have tricked you to steal your money

Android

Joker Malware: An app vulnerability that may have tricked you to steal your money

Sep 15, 2019
US states formally open antitrust probe of Google, advertising in focus

Google

US states formally open antitrust probe of Google, advertising in focus

Sep 10, 2019
Google Search’s algorithm and guidelines update will favour original reporting

Google Search

Google Search’s algorithm and guidelines update will favour original reporting

Sep 13, 2019
Google will pay a $1 billion settlement fee in France over tax fraud probe

Google

Google will pay a $1 billion settlement fee in France over tax fraud probe

Sep 13, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019