Wednesday, December 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Play is reportedly offering free credit on app purchases to some users

Here's what the credit offers, if you are eligible, and how to claims it.

tech2 News Staff Dec 26, 2018 12:33 PM IST

Spreading a little festive cheer, Google is reportedly offering free credit to some users on Google Play Store.

This was first reported by 9To5Google, that spotted some Reddit users posting about the free credit.

According to the report, Google has been selecting these users based on their purchase history. So if you make a lot of app purchases, you are more likely to be a recipient of this Play Store credit. If you are one of the lucky users, you will be able to spot the credit in the form of a yellow banner on top of your Play Store app.

Representational Image.

Representational Image.

From what we know so far, Google is offering different deals to different users. While some got "$5 to spend on any app or game", some users got free credit on purchases above $20, while for others "in-app purchases are excluded". If you see any yellow banner like this on your Play Store, then simply tap on the banner to claim the credit. Once saved, you can find this credit in the Accounts section of the Play Store from the navigation drawer, in the Rewards tab.

Also note, the yellow banner will have a link on its corner to read the full disclaimer. You are suggested to go through what the offer entails for you before you get too excited (especially considering the offer is different for different users).

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

also see

Google Charity

Google will soon let you donate money to charity through the Play Store

Dec 13, 2018

Google

Google deletes millions of fake and incentivised ratings from the Play Store

Dec 19, 2018

Google Duo

Google Duo app has now been downloaded over one billion times on Play Store

Dec 25, 2018

ChromeOS

Chrome OS 72 will let you use Google Assistant with third-party Chromebooks

Dec 22, 2018

Wynk Music

Wynk Music rated as the 'Most Entertaining app of 2018' on Google Play Store: Airtel

Dec 17, 2018

Christmas 2018

Christmas 2018: Google wishes all Happy Holidays in this animated doodle

Dec 25, 2018

science

Lucy 2021

NASA's Lucy mission involves some wicked zig-zagging to Jupiter's asteroid fields

Dec 26, 2018

What's in a name?

Immigrants with anglicised names face less bias than those with ethnic names

Dec 26, 2018

GM Plants

GM plant acts like 'green liver' eating up cancer-causing pollutants inside homes

Dec 26, 2018

Geophysics

Indonesia's tsunami triggered by a volcano caught the disaster-prone nation offguard

Dec 26, 2018