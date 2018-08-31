Google is reportedly extending its smartphone plans to the mid-tier smartphone market as it continues to manufacture phones for the premium smartphone market.

According to a report by the Economic Times, Google will launch smartphones that will range between the mid-tier price range of Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 which is close to the price range of OnePlus smartphones. Additionally, it will continue giving competition to Apple and Samsung devices which are mostly the Pixel smartphones that are in the range of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000.

These phones are aimed for the Indian consumer and will be reportedly come by early next year, once the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL launch in October.

Apparently, a Counterpoint Research survey tells that unlike Apple and Samsung, Google’s share in the smartphone market is a meager one percent. According to a source close to the matter, Google sold only 80,000 smartphones in 2017.

Google can indeed be a strong contender against the OnePlus since it provides a stock Android experience, leaving behind the unnecessary hassle of Android and UI integration.

This year, Googe is planning to launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in early October. The Pixel 3 XL is expected to come with a notch with two cameras on the notch.