Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 31 August, 2018 12:07 IST

Google plans to compete with OnePlus smartphones in the mid-tier market: Report

These phones are aimed for the Indian consumer and will be reportedly come by early next year.

Google is reportedly extending its smartphone plans to the mid-tier smartphone market as it continues to manufacture phones for the premium smartphone market.

According to a report by the Economic Times, Google will launch smartphones that will range between the mid-tier price range of Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 which is close to the price range of OnePlus smartphones. Additionally, it will continue giving competition to Apple and Samsung devices which are mostly the Pixel smartphones that are in the range of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000.

Google Pixel 2 XL. Image: Tech2

Google Pixel 2 XL. Image: Tech2

These phones are aimed for the Indian consumer and will be reportedly come by early next year, once the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL  launch in October.

Apparently, a Counterpoint Research survey tells that unlike Apple and Samsung, Google’s share in the smartphone market is a meager one percent. According to a source close to the matter, Google sold only 80,000 smartphones in 2017.

Google can indeed be a strong contender against the OnePlus since it provides a stock Android experience, leaving behind the unnecessary hassle of Android and UI integration.

This year, Googe is planning to launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in early October. The Pixel 3 XL is expected to come with a notch with two cameras on the notch.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1

also see

Pixel 3 XL

Leaked Google Pixel 3 XL images reveal design, specifications and box contents

Aug 23, 2018

Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL will sport a big notch only to give you ‘super selfies’: Report

Aug 24, 2018

Google Pixel

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on 9 October: Report

Aug 28, 2018

Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL units are being sold at $2000 in the black market on Telegram

Aug 23, 2018

Google Pixel 3 XL

Leaked images of Google's Pixel 3 XL phone shows two cameras on the notch

Aug 21, 2018

Pixel Watch

Google mandates WearOS app review for devs ahead of a possible Pixel watch launch

Aug 17, 2018

science

Infection Outbreak

In the wake of Kerala floods, diarrhea, dengue on the rise in the state: Health ministry

Aug 31, 2018

Global Warming

Global warming will make insects hungrier, put key crops at risk: Researchers

Aug 31, 2018

Nanomedicine

A new blood test that uses gold-plated nanoparticles for early cancer detection

Aug 31, 2018

Water on Jupiter

NASA spots water in Jupiter's deepest clouds above the planet's Great Red Spot

Aug 31, 2018