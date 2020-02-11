Tuesday, February 11, 2020Back to
Google plan to buy into largest African wind farm ended by delay

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Google's plans to buy a 12.5% stake in Africa's largest wind farm have been canceled after delays to the project, Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said on Monday. The 310 megawatt (MW) Lake Turkana wind farm in Kenya was initially set for completion 2017, after which Google had committed to buy the stake from Vestas


ReutersFeb 11, 2020 01:16:23 IST

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Google's plans to buy a 12.5% stake in Africa's largest wind farm have been canceled after delays to the project, Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said on Monday.

The 310 megawatt (MW) Lake Turkana wind farm in Kenya was initially set for completion 2017, after which Google had committed to buy the stake from Vestas.

But the delay led to the cancellation of the deal with Google in 2019, Vestas said.

"Due to delays relating primarily to the transmission line, the Vestas agreement with Google was canceled in 2019," a Vestas spokesman told Reuters, adding that it was in talks with other potential buyers of the stake.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Alexander Smith)

