The wait for the arrival of the Google Pixel 6 finally ends tonight – the Google Pixel Fall 2021 launch event will get underway at 10:30 pm IST, and will play host to the debut of the tech giant’s new flagship device. Those keen on watching the livestream of the Google Pixel Fall 2021 event can do so by tuning into Google’s official YouTube channel, or you can keep up with all the action from the launch on our live blog!

In the months leading up to the launch, Google confirmed the Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, while the larger Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 1440p and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Android 12 OS will come standard on the devices (which will receive future software updates for the next five years), as will an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Google has also previously revealed the devices will be powered by a new chip developed by Google in collaboration with Samsung, and it’s named ‘Tensor’. The tech giant has promised this new chip will offer ‘market-leading’ performance.