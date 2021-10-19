Tuesday, October 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel Fall 2021 launch LIVE updates: Pixel 6 and 6 Pro debut with Tensor chip

tech2 News StaffOct 19, 2021 22:45:22 IST

The Google Pixel 6 is expected to be powered by a developed-in-house chip named ‘Tensor’; both 6 and 6 Pro variants said to feature major camera improvements.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 22:48 (IST)

    Google Pixel 6: Android 12 with Material You

    Material You ensures the feel of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro - both of which ship with Android 12 - changes whenever the user changes their wallpaper.

  • 22:44 (IST)

    Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: The displays

    Here's a look at the screen sizes for the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

  • 22:43 (IST)

    Google Pixel 6 Pro: Colours

    Here are three colourways for the Pixel 6 Pro; Google says it derived inspiration from the high-quality finishes used in jewelry and watches for its new flagship device.

  • 22:42 (IST)

    Google Pixel 6: Colours

    Here's a look at the three colourways for the Google Pixel 6. 

  • 22:40 (IST)

    Google Pixel 6 Pro: The price

    The price for the Google Pixel 6 Pro range starts at $899.

  • 22:39 (IST)

    Google Pixel 6: The price

    The Google Pixel 6 range starts at $599. 

  • 22:38 (IST)

    Google Pixel 6: The design

    The first thing you’ll notice is the Camera Bar, giving the phone a clean, symmetrical design that puts the camera front-and-center.

  • 22:37 (IST)

    Google Pixel Fall launch begins

    Here we go, folks! The Google Pixel Fall 2021 launch event is underway, with a look at the Tensor chip, which has been custom-made for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. 

  • 22:20 (IST)

    Google Pixel 6 launch: Follow the event LIVE

    You can watch the livestream of the Google Pixel Fall launch right here.

  • 22:12 (IST)

    Google Pixel 6: The debut of Tensor

    Google has also previously revealed the devices will be powered by a new chip developed by Google in collaboration with Samsung, and it’s named ‘Tensor’. The tech giant has promised this new chip will offer ‘market-leading’ performance.

  • 22:00 (IST)

    Google Pixel 6: Android 12 and in-display fingerprint sensor

    Android 12 OS will come standard on the devices (which will receive future software updates for the next five years), as will an in-display fingerprint sensor.

  • 21:48 (IST)

    Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: The display

    In the months leading up to the launch, Google confirmed the Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, while the larger Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 1440p and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

  • 21:22 (IST)

    Google Pixel Fall event: Countdown begins

    Hello and welcome, folks, to Tech2's live coverage of the Google Pixel Fall event. We're about to welcome the Google Pixel 6 series smartphone tonight, and the event could yet throw a few pleasant surprises our way, so stay tuned for all the action!

    • read more

The wait for the arrival of the Google Pixel 6 finally ends tonight – the Google Pixel Fall 2021 launch event will get underway at 10:30 pm IST, and will play host to the debut of the tech giant’s new flagship device. Those keen on watching the livestream of the Google Pixel Fall 2021 event can do so by tuning into Google’s official YouTube channel, or you can keep up with all the action from the launch on our live blog!

In the months leading up to the launch, Google confirmed the Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, while the larger Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 1440p and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Android 12 OS will come standard on the devices (which will receive future software updates for the next five years), as will an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Google has also previously revealed the devices will be powered by a new chip developed by Google in collaboration with Samsung, and it’s named ‘Tensor’. The tech giant has promised this new chip will offer ‘market-leading’ performance.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


also see

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro to get 33 W fast charging, foldable Pixel also on the cards too: Report

Sep 21, 2021
Google Pixel 6 Pro to get 33 W fast charging, foldable Pixel also on the cards too: Report
Google teases Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro with a custom Tensor processor: All we know so far

Google Pixel 6

Google teases Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro with a custom Tensor processor: All we know so far

Aug 03, 2021
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro might feature dual and triple rear cameras respectively: Report

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro might feature dual and triple rear cameras respectively: Report

May 17, 2021
Google Pixel 6 Pro leak hints at triple rear camera setup, new design, wireless charging support and more

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro leak hints at triple rear camera setup, new design, wireless charging support and more

May 21, 2021
Irked Google Pixel user puts out hate banners in Delhi, slams after-sale service

Google

Irked Google Pixel user puts out hate banners in Delhi, slams after-sale service

Jan 05, 2019
Google Pixel now available for pre-order in India: Price, deals and specs

Google Pixel now available for pre-order in India: Price, deals and specs

Oct 13, 2016

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021