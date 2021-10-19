22:48 (IST)
Google Pixel 6: Android 12 with Material You
Material You ensures the feel of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro - both of which ship with Android 12 - changes whenever the user changes their wallpaper.
tech2 News StaffOct 19, 2021 22:45:22 IST
The Google Pixel 6 is expected to be powered by a developed-in-house chip named ‘Tensor’; both 6 and 6 Pro variants said to feature major camera improvements.
22:48 (IST)
22:44 (IST)
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: The displays Here's a look at the screen sizes for the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
22:43 (IST)
Google Pixel 6 Pro: Colours Here are three colourways for the Pixel 6 Pro; Google says it derived inspiration from the high-quality finishes used in jewelry and watches for its new flagship device.
22:42 (IST)
Google Pixel 6: Colours Here's a look at the three colourways for the Google Pixel 6.
22:40 (IST)
Google Pixel 6 Pro: The price The price for the Google Pixel 6 Pro range starts at $899.
22:39 (IST)
Google Pixel 6: The price The Google Pixel 6 range starts at $599.
22:38 (IST)
Google Pixel 6: The design The first thing you’ll notice is the Camera Bar, giving the phone a clean, symmetrical design that puts the camera front-and-center.
22:37 (IST)
Google Pixel Fall launch begins Here we go, folks! The Google Pixel Fall 2021 launch event is underway, with a look at the Tensor chip, which has been custom-made for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
22:20 (IST)
Google Pixel 6 launch: Follow the event LIVE You can watch the livestream of the Google Pixel Fall launch right here.
22:12 (IST)
Google Pixel 6: The debut of Tensor Google has also previously revealed the devices will be powered by a new chip developed by Google in collaboration with Samsung, and it’s named ‘Tensor’. The tech giant has promised this new chip will offer ‘market-leading’ performance.
22:00 (IST)
Google Pixel 6: Android 12 and in-display fingerprint sensor Android 12 OS will come standard on the devices (which will receive future software updates for the next five years), as will an in-display fingerprint sensor.
21:48 (IST)
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: The display In the months leading up to the launch, Google confirmed the Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, while the larger Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 1440p and a 120 Hz refresh rate.
21:22 (IST)
Google Pixel Fall event: Countdown begins Hello and welcome, folks, to Tech2's live coverage of the Google Pixel Fall event. We're about to welcome the Google Pixel 6 series smartphone tonight, and the event could yet throw a few pleasant surprises our way, so stay tuned for all the action!
The wait for the arrival of the Google Pixel 6 finally ends tonight – the Google Pixel Fall 2021 launch event will get underway at 10:30 pm IST, and will play host to the debut of the tech giant’s new flagship device. Those keen on watching the livestream of the Google Pixel Fall 2021 event can do so by tuning into Google’s official YouTube channel, or you can keep up with all the action from the launch on our live blog!
In the months leading up to the launch, Google confirmed the Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, while the larger Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 1440p and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Android 12 OS will come standard on the devices (which will receive future software updates for the next five years), as will an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Google has also previously revealed the devices will be powered by a new chip developed by Google in collaboration with Samsung, and it’s named ‘Tensor’. The tech giant has promised this new chip will offer ‘market-leading’ performance.
