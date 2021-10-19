23:23 (IST)
Google Pixel 6: Live translate
Live Translate enables users of the Pixel 6 to message with people in different languages, including English, French, German, Italian and Japanese. Language detection and processing happens entirely on-device and works even without network connectivity.
