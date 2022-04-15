FP Staff

Several devices from Google have been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission(FCC) website. Although these listings are likely for the upcoming Pixel 7 series, given the history with Pixel devices, there is a good chance that only three of these phones are for the Pixel 7 lineup.

The remaining device, which has been codenamed GX7AS is probably the Google Pixel 6a.

All of these devices are likely to be unveiled at the Google I/O that is scheduled to take place sometime in May this year.

If previous leaks are anything to go by, the new Google 6a, which is likely to be launched in India, will look exactly like the flagship Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro and will sport a similar camera design.

Leaks suggest that the Google Pixel 6A will come with a 6.2 inch Full HD+ OLED panel with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Pixel 6A is likely to be powered by Google’s Tensor chipset, specifically the GS101 SoC. It will be paired with 6GB RAM & 128GB storage, and possibly also have higher variants. The device in all likelihood will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery, with support for 20W+ fast charging. It is also likely that the device will have facial recognition.

As for the cameras on the new Pixel 6A, it may be donning a twin-camera setup at the rear, with the main shooter being a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor and an ultrawide 12MP SonySony IMX386 sensor. The front camera in all likelihood will be an 8MP Sony IMX355 shooter.

The last Google Pixel device that was officially launched in India was the Pixel 4a, back in 2020. The main reason why the Pixel 5a and the regular Pixel 6 series didn’t make it to most countries outside the US, is owing to its 5G connectivity support.

Although there has been no word from Google whatsoever about the launch of the new Pixel 6a in India, there are strong rumours to suggest that the device is indeed heading our way. The only hindrance for Indian users might be how Google prices the device in countries like India.