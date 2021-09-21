FP Trending

Google is soon expected to launch the Pixel 6 series and ahead of the same, there have been a number of leaks and official details. In addition to this, new details reveal the fast charging capabilities of the Pixel 6 Pro. As per a listing on Taiwan’s NCC database, the Pixel 6 Pro is expected to come with support for 33 W fast charging, reported XDA Developers. This is certainly much faster than the 18 W fast charging seen on the recent Pixel 5a 5G.

However, there's no word on whether or not the Pixel 6 will get hold of the same fast charging speeds. There are chances it might stick to 18 W fast charging.

The report suggested that the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a 5,000 mAh battery. It is also suggested that the phones will not come with an in-box charger, following the lead of Apple, Samsung, and even Xiaomi.

The Pixel 6 phones are confirmed to come with a totally new design. The smartphones will feature a big camera bump as opposed to the square-shaped camera module we have been seeing for a while now. There will be triple-tone shades too. The display will get a punch hole.

The phones will be powered by the company's Tensor chip, which will be a first for Google. Improved cameras, a higher refresh rate, and more are also expected. The Pixel 6 series is expected to launch on 19 October.

In related news, a new Android 12.1 leak (which will be a mid-cycle update) revealed details on another foldable Pixel phone, codenamed Jumbojack. It is expected to fold like a book and have an internal and an external display. This is expected to launch along with the rumoured Pixel Fold, which is codenamed Passport.

Google is expected to reveal more details on the same soon.