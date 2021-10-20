tech2 News Staff

After months of teasers, leaks and official titbits, we finally have all details of Google’s next-generation flagship smartphone – the Pixel 6. To be offered in two sizes as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, this smartphone is expected to be a turning point for Google in the phone business, as it employs a developed-in-house chip, something Google believes was the missing piece of the puzzle so far.

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, while the larger Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 1440p and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Displays of both phones sport Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, with it extending to the back of the Pixel 6 Pro, and both phones are IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant. Android 12 OS comes standard on both devices, as does an in-display fingerprint sensor.

At the heart of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is the custom-built ‘Tensor’ chip, which comprises two high-power application cores, two midrange cores, four low-power cores, a dedicated coprocessor for security, a private compute core, and an image processing core. Google says Tensor was designed to work with its own machine learning and artificial intelligence platforms – unlike chips used for older Pixel phones, deemed as the one factor holding back the potential of the phone – and enables Motion Mode, Face Unblur, Speech enhancement mode for videos and applying HDRnet to videos – more on these in a bit.

Take a inside #GoogleTensor, the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel.#Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/hFOAP3JPte — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

Google says the Pixel 6 is the most secure Pixel till date. It features Titan M2TM, which works with the Tensor security core to protect sensitive user data, PINs and passwords. Additionally, Google promises five years of security updates for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro buyers.

The Pixel 6 comes with 8 GB of RAM, while the 6 Pro has 12 GB of RAM. The former is being offered in 128 GB and 256 GB variants, while the latter can be had with 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB storage.

Battery size is rated at 4,614 mAh for the Pixel 6 and 5,000 mAh for the Pixel 6 Pro; the latter being the biggest battery yet for a Pixel device. With that giant battery pack, Google promises 24 hours of runtime for the Pixel 6 Pro. Both devices support 30 W fast charging, which can replenish the 6 Pro’s battery to 50 percent inside half an hour.

Pixel, meet megapixel. Zoom in or go Ultra Wide. Make it yours, every time. Introducing our most advanced camera ever on #Pixel6 and Pixel 6 Pro.*#Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/9dOVbl6hHI — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

The rear camera department includes a brand-new 50 MP camera that promises enhanced colour and detail as well as the ability to capture 150 percent more light than the Pixel 5’s camera. This shooter is paired with a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and if you opt for the 6 Pro, you also get a 48 MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom functionality.

Spot stuff wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy far away in your pics with improved 20x Super Res Zoom* on #Pixel6 Pro. #Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/X44gUcV9Rf — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

Selfie cameras are different, too – the Pixel 6 has an 8 MP front camera with an 84-degree field of view, while the 6 Pro has an 11.1 MP camera with a 94-degree field of view; so you can fit more friends into that group selfie with the latter.

Turn everyday moments into cinematic epics with #Pixel6. The all-new camera and powerful processor make your videos accurate and sharp, with rich, vivid color – even in low light. Take a look at HDRnet applied to 4K video at 60FPS ⬇️#Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/LFD9aDFFa5 — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

Both phones can record video at up to 4K 60fps, and Google says that by embedding parts of its HDRNet auto HDR processing feature directly onto the Tensor chip, it now works in all video modes for the first time — even at 4K and 60 frames per second — to deliver recordings with more accurate and vivid colours.

#MagicEraser in @GooglePhotos means you’ll have the starring role in all of your photos. Get extras out of the frame (as you can see in before/after below!) Available only on #Pixel6 and Pixel 6 Pro.#Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/3ZkSwvtbf5 — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

The Pixel 6's 'Magic Eraser' feature can detect distractions in photos, like people in the background, power lines and power poles, and suggest what one might want to remove. Then, one can choose whether to erase them all at once or tap to remove them one by one. And this is not limited to newly captured photos — users will be able to clean up photos taken years ago or on non-Pixel phones.

Now you blur it, now you don’t. #MotionMode on #Pixel6 lets you create beautiful, long-exposure shots with texture and energy.#Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/4MDoUftklU — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

The Google Pixel 6's 'Motion Mode' features options like Action Pan and Long Exposure, which bring movement to shots. Users can engage Action Pan to take photos against a blurred background.

Camera technology can overlook and exclude people of color. We're committed to reversing this bias with #RealTone on #Pixel6. We worked with expert image makers to improve our algorithms to represent people of color beautifully and accurately.#Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/W6LLW2LhjY — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

To make pictures more equitable and eliminate racial biases that have crept into camera systems over the years, Google has introduced 'Real Tone', which brings improved auto-exposure, reduced stray light and minimised blurriness in portraits to make sure pictures look great for people of all races.

When your OMG to your friend’s LOL needs to be sent ASAP, use your words instead of your fingers on #Pixel6. Using speech to text can be up to 3x faster than touch typing, so you can respond even faster.*#Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/WlGJaltUDz — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

Google Pixel 6 users will be able to use their voice to type, edit, and send messages with Assistant voice typing in Messages, Gmail and other apps. The Google Assistant helps with adding punctuation, making corrections, inserting emojis and sending messages entirely based on voice commands.

Now you speak Swedish! Actually, with #LiveTranslate on #Pixel6, now you speak:* Arabic

Bengali

Bulgarian

Burmese

Cambodian

Catalan

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English

Estonian

Filipino

Finnish

French

German

Greek...#Pixel6Launch (1/3) pic.twitter.com/rep4n2JcPX — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

Live Translate enables users of the Pixel 6 to message with people in different languages, including English, French, German, Italian and Japanese. Language detection and processing happens entirely on-device and works even without network connectivity.

With enhanced support for Interpreter mode, users will also be able to take turns translating what is said in up to 48 languages.

For instantaneous Snapchat access, the new Quick Tap to Snap feature - which takes users straight to the Snap camera with a quick double tap on the back of the phone - will be rolled out exclusively for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this year.

The full lineup of #Pixel6 and Pixel 6 Pro#Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/VZHkSHDgw2 — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be offered in three colour options each – Stormy Black, Kinda Coral and Sorta Seafoam for the former, and Stormy Black, Sorta Sunny and Cloudy White for the latter. Prices for the Pixel 6 in the US range from $599 (around Rs 45,000) for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model, to $699 (around Rs 52,500) for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

As for the Pixel 6 Pro’s price, the range starts at $899 (around Rs. 67,500) for the 128 GB storage model, rises to $999 (nearly Rs. 75,000) for the 256 GB model, and tops out at $1,099 (around Rs 82,500) for the 512 GB storage variant. Orders open today in several markets, with deliveries set to begin on 28 October. However, there is no word on an India launch at this time.