FP Trending

Google is soon expected to launch the highly-rumoured Pixel 6, for which there have been a number of leaks. The most recent one throws light at the device’s possible design and an expected companion during the launch. As per popular tipster Jon Prosser (via his YouTube video), Google is expected to launch two Pixel 6 phones: the vanilla Pixel 6 and its elder sibling, the Pixel 6 Pro. With this, the company will officially follow trends and bid goodbye to the ‘XL’ moniker.

It is expected that both the models will undergo a major design change with the presence of a big camera hump as opposed to the square-shaped camera module in the current Pixel phones. The camera configuration is also expected to change. While the Pixel 6 is likely to include dual rear cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro could have three. This means the cameras could improve significantly.

The colour scheme is also expected to see a change. The top portion (up until the camera setup) of the rear panel on both the devices could be hued in black and orange. The rest of the rear could get painted in white. This is most likely to create a colour-block effect.

Upfront, the upcoming Pixel smartphones are most likely to feature a punch-hole display (this time in the middle of the top portion) with really thin bezels.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the Pixel 6 is rumoured to come with Google’s in-house chip codenamed Whitechapel. With this, it will be able to compete with the likes of Apple.

Other details could include an in-display fingerprint scanner, more RAM and storage, bigger batteries with possible support for faster charging, and Android 12 out-of-the-box.