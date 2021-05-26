Wednesday, May 26, 2021Back to
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro might come with custom Whitechapel chip: Report

The performance of the Whitechapel chip is likely to be somewhere between Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 865.


FP TrendingMay 26, 2021 16:37:21 IST

The details about the custom chip Whitechapel by Google have been revealed by leakers. The Whitechapel chip, to be present in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, will be Google’s custom-made processor in association with Samsung. Frequent leakers Max Weinbach and Yogesh have shared information about Google’s latest chip. Yogesh tweeted that the Whitechapel is a 5 nm chip and that the tech company is trying to match the performance of the processor Snapdragon 870.

Google Pixel 4a. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

The tipster further said that Google is not trying to achieve the level of performance of the advanced processor, Snapdragon 888.

The raw artificial intelligence (AI) performance of the chip is matched to other mobiles as the tech giant is focusing on machine learning, tweeted Yogesh. Whitechapel chip is using Mali GPU, which as per the tipster, is performing well under stress.

On the other hand, Max had also said something similar, confirming that the Whitechapel will be a 5 nm chip. Max had also indicated that its performance will be somewhere between Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 865. He revealed this while speaking as a guest on the Mobile Tech podcast, reported Android Authority.

The publication further states that Max has also shared details about the new Pixel smartphones that Google will launch.

While Pixel 6 will have a full HD+ display, Pixel 6 Pro will have a QHD+ display, both with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has also been reported that the Pixel 6 Pro is expected to have a 5,000 mAh battery. None of the other features of the upcoming smartphones are known so far.

