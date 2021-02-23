FP Trending

Renders of Google's next flagship – Pixel 5a – have leaked. Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) posted on the community platform Voice and pointed to some renders of the Pixel 5a smartphone. According to the renders, the Pixel 5a looks familiar in design to the Pixel 4a 5G as the image shows the phone with a single punch-hole camera up front, dual rear cameras at the back in a square-shaped design, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The phone is seen in a black color variant with a white power button and volume rockers right below.

Speaking of the larger square camera bump that includes two sensors, the sensors could be the ones used on the Pixel 4a 5G last October, which again is identical to the flagship Pixel 5 camera.

The Pixel 5 features a 12.2 MP main camera along with a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also an LED flash, which according to Hemmerstoffer could be the phase-detection autofocus system.

The post also points to some details of what we could expect from the Pixel 5a. The phone will get a unibody design, probably with a plastic body, and feature a 6.2-inch OLED FHD+ display, with stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm which makes it 2.3mm taller, thicker, and wider than the existing Google Pixel 4a.

Considering the close similarities between the Pixel 5a and Pixel 4a 5G, there is no news on what processor Google would use in the upcoming device. Note that the Pixel 4a 5G was launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. We could expect Google to work on similar lines with the next Pixel 5a device.