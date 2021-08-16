Monday, August 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 5a battery capacity and more details leaked: Here’s what you can expect

A new report states the Google Pixel 5a will have a 4,680 mAh battery, the biggest yet seen on a Pixel smartphone.


FP TrendingAug 16, 2021 16:03:30 IST

Google has been rumoured to launch the Google Pixel 5a mid-range phone for a while now. There have been several rumours and leaks relating to the successor to the Pixel 4a, and the latest leak courtesy Android Police sheds light on more details of the device.

Google Pixel 5a new details leaked

Leaked images of the Google Pixel 5a's components sent out to phone repair shops suggest the Pixel 5a will come with a design similar to that of the Pixel 4a. It will most likely feature a square-shaped rear camera module and a compact design. A fingerprint scanner and the Google logo are expected to be seen on the rear panel.

The difference is expected to be a ribbed power button instead of a pastel-coloured one and a rubberised finish as opposed to the hard plastic seen on its predecessor. It is also expected to feature a 3.5 mm audio jack placed at the top.

Google Pixel 4a shown for representation only. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

Google Pixel 4a shown for representation only. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

The report further reveals the Pixel 5a will come with a 4,680 mAh battery, the biggest yet seen on a Pixel phone. There are chances that it might support fast-charging capabilities, too.

As for other details, the Google Pixel 5a is expected to come with a punch-hole screen, much like the 4a. Google is most likely to launch both 4G and 5G variants of the Pixel 5a, but it isn’t known yet if both variants will be available in all markets.

The device is expected to be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or the Snapdragon 750G chip, and is set to come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, similar to the previous models. Also likely to be included are several improvements to camera performance, among others.

The Google Pixel 5a is expected to be launched tomorrow, 17 August, as per the report. However, Google hasn't confirmed the launch date for the Pixel 5a yet.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Pixel 6

Google teases Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro with a custom Tensor processor: All we know so far

Aug 03, 2021
Google teases Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro with a custom Tensor processor: All we know so far
Twitter users will be now able to log in/sign up via Google account or Apple ID

Twitter

Twitter users will be now able to log in/sign up via Google account or Apple ID

Aug 04, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021