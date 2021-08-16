FP Trending

Google has been rumoured to launch the Google Pixel 5a mid-range phone for a while now. There have been several rumours and leaks relating to the successor to the Pixel 4a, and the latest leak courtesy Android Police sheds light on more details of the device.

Google Pixel 5a new details leaked

Leaked images of the Google Pixel 5a's components sent out to phone repair shops suggest the Pixel 5a will come with a design similar to that of the Pixel 4a. It will most likely feature a square-shaped rear camera module and a compact design. A fingerprint scanner and the Google logo are expected to be seen on the rear panel.

The difference is expected to be a ribbed power button instead of a pastel-coloured one and a rubberised finish as opposed to the hard plastic seen on its predecessor. It is also expected to feature a 3.5 mm audio jack placed at the top.

The report further reveals the Pixel 5a will come with a 4,680 mAh battery, the biggest yet seen on a Pixel phone. There are chances that it might support fast-charging capabilities, too.

As for other details, the Google Pixel 5a is expected to come with a punch-hole screen, much like the 4a. Google is most likely to launch both 4G and 5G variants of the Pixel 5a, but it isn’t known yet if both variants will be available in all markets.

The device is expected to be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or the Snapdragon 750G chip, and is set to come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, similar to the previous models. Also likely to be included are several improvements to camera performance, among others.

The Google Pixel 5a is expected to be launched tomorrow, 17 August, as per the report. However, Google hasn't confirmed the launch date for the Pixel 5a yet.