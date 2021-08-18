FP Trending

Google has officially revealed the Pixel 5A 5G. The first glimpse of the smartphone was released in April this year to contradict rumors of its cancellation. "Pixel 5a 5G is not canceled. It will be available later this year in the US and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced", the company had said in an official statement back then. The company has now finally launched the phone.

Google Pixel 5A 5G comes with a bigger battery and has many updated features as compared to its predecessor 4A 5G. The smartphone is now available for pre-order in the US and Japan. The phone is listed at $449 (approx Rs 33,000) in the US. Its shipping starts on 26 August.

Pixel 5a has a host of exciting features, including a unibody aluminum design in a new 'Mostly Black' color with green. Its overall design looks similar to the Pixel 4a with 5G. Its body is IP67 dust and water-resistant.

The Pixel 5a comes with a 6.34-inch, 2,400 x 1,080 resolution OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 6 GB LPDDR4X memory and 128 GB storage, indicating minimal upgrade to its internals. The back cameras are the same 12.2 MP f1.7 main and 16 MP f2.2 ultra-wide and on the front is an 8 MP f2.0 camera. The spectral + flicker sensor, however, has been eliminated.

One of the biggest differences between the Pixel 4a with 5G and the Pixel 5a is the battery. While the former had a 3,885 mAh battery, the Pixel 5a comes with a 4,680 mAh battery and comes with an 18 W fast charger.