Google Pixel 5 render reveals square camera module, rear mounted fingerprint scanner and more

FP TrendingJul 08, 2020 11:19:15 IST

While Google is expected to unveil its next-generation premium budget Pixel 5 smartphone later in 2020, a new report now already gives enthusiasts the first look at Pixel 5's design.

Well-known leakster David Kowalski partnered with Pigtou to bring the first CAD renders of the upcoming Pixel 5 smartphone.

The images shared by Kowalski highlight a design that is similar to Pixel 4 this was launched last year.

Google Pixel 4

Kowalski tweeted, "Not the design everyone was expecting but still the first look of #Google #Pixel5 based on leaked CAD drawings. + 4k video + dimensions. Enjoy guys!"

Highlighting the fact that it is a new render, Kowalski added, "p.s. this is not a cancelled Pixel 4a XL."

According to a report in GSMArena, the front of the Pixel 5 features a single selfie camera, embedded into the display via a punch hole.

The report added that based on CAD data the device will measure 144.6x70.4x8 mm. This is slightly shorter and narrower than the Pixel 4.

The report adds that the device might use a Snapdragon 765 SoC, instead of a full-on flagship Snapdragon 865.

As per a report in Pigtou, the new device has pretty thick and symmetrical black bezels on the front and has rounded edges. The device has a fingerprint sensor is on the back and it has a square module that fits the cameras.

The device uses a USB Type-C port on the bottom of the phone.

The report adds that much like the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5, the device will have aluminium sides and a glass back. The device renders do not highlight any headphone jack.

The report further states that it will have a 5.78-inch OLED display and QHD resolution.

