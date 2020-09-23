Wednesday, September 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 5 leak suggests 90 Hz refresh rate display, 8 GB RAM and more

Pixel 5 is likely to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset and a 4,080 mAh battery.


FP TrendingSep 23, 2020 16:46:53 IST

Google is all set to launch its new Pixel phones, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 in the global event happening at the end of this month. Ahead of the anticipated launch of Pixel 5, a full spec leak has come across. Reported in German by Win Future, the leak reveals the specifications as well as the cost of the Pixel 5 smartphone. The device is likely to feature a 6-inch screen with 1080 x 2340 OLED display and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Along with HDR support, the product will be protected with Gorilla Glass 6. The fingerprint sensor for the phone has been placed at the back of the phone. In line with previous leaks, the Pixel 5 is set to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset. This means it would not support mmWave 5G either.

 

Google Pixel 5 leak suggests 90 Hz refresh rate display, 8 GB RAM and more

Google Pixel 5. Image: Win Future

The Pixel 5 will ship 4,080 mAh battery, along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This is the first time for Google to provide an 8 GB RAM variant, as GSMArena points out.

In the camera section, there will be a 12.2 MP main sensor with dual pixel PDAF and 1.4um pixel size, with OIS and EIS. This is followed by an 16 MP ultra wide camera. For selfies, the mid range phone will get an 8 MP camera in the hole-punch.

The leak suggests that the phone will have Android 11 from the start and it will be available in green and black colour. It is expected to start at €629 (approx Rs 54,000) in the Eurozone.

Touted to be the ‘Launch Night In’ event, Google is most likely going to launch new hardware (including the Pixel 5). Via a tweet, the firm has asked followers to tune in at 11 am PT on 30 September. Tech portal Pocket Now also revealed that Google had sent ahead an invite to major media houses for the online event. The invite mentioned that Google was going to give out details about their latest smart speaker Chromecast, and their new Pixel phones.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Buzz Patrol

The Social Dilemma review: Netflix documentary ventures into the spooky side of technology

Sep 11, 2020
The Social Dilemma review: Netflix documentary ventures into the spooky side of technology
Android 11: Google Pixel users in India start to receive the software update

Android 11

Android 11: Google Pixel users in India start to receive the software update

Sep 18, 2020
Urmila Matondkar says drug abuse isn't exclusive to film industry, Kangana Ranaut calls her 'soft porn star'

Bollywood

Urmila Matondkar says drug abuse isn't exclusive to film industry, Kangana Ranaut calls her 'soft porn star'

Sep 17, 2020
Google's Phone app gets verified calls feature that will tell users why businesses are calling

Google

Google's Phone app gets verified calls feature that will tell users why businesses are calling

Sep 09, 2020
Google Pay introduces a NFC-based tap and pay feature for Android users in India

Google Pay

Google Pay introduces a NFC-based tap and pay feature for Android users in India

Sep 21, 2020
Android 11 (Go Edition) launched for up to 2 GB RAM smartphones: All you need to know

Android 11

Android 11 (Go Edition) launched for up to 2 GB RAM smartphones: All you need to know

Sep 11, 2020

science

Robotic hand built by Japanese firm to be part of tech demo at the space station in 2021

Space Robots

Robotic hand built by Japanese firm to be part of tech demo at the space station in 2021

Sep 23, 2020
Breast milk science finally gets attention from scientists as COVID-19 raises key questions

Breast Milk

Breast milk science finally gets attention from scientists as COVID-19 raises key questions

Sep 22, 2020
Global sea levels to rise drastically by 2100 due to Greenland, Antarctica's melting ice sheets

melting ice

Global sea levels to rise drastically by 2100 due to Greenland, Antarctica's melting ice sheets

Sep 22, 2020
Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Space

Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Sep 22, 2020