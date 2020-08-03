tech2 News Staff

Previously scheduled to launch at the Google I/O conference in May (which was called off due to the pandemic), Google will be launching the much-awaited smartphone today via an online event. The company has not given out any specific launch event timing as of now.

Google Pixel 4a expected specifications

As per a previous report, Google "accidentally" listed the Pixel 4a images on the Canadian version of Google Store.

The listing appeared with the header "Nest Wi-Fi system" revealed a few interesting details about the Wi-Fi system using an image of the Google Pixel 4a.

As per the leak, the Google Pixel 4a might come with a single selfie camera that sits in the top left corner of the display inside a punch-hole cutout.

The smartphone is expected to have a square camera module on the rear that houses a single camera and a flash.

The leaked image of the device also shows a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Google Pixel 4a will be powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset paired with 4 GB of RAM. It is likely to come in two variants ― 64 GB and 128 GB.

It might sport a 5.81-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and will have a 3,080 mAh battery under the hood.

The smartphone is likely to be available in two colour options - 'Just Black' and ‘Barely Blue'.

Tipster Ishan Agrawal has shared a Pixel 4a poster that reveals that the smartphone might come with 5G connectivity but the 5G variant might launch later.

Your first look at Google’s 5G Pixel lineup, coming this fall. The one on the right is the Pixel 5 5G, judging by the Brushed Metal Frame. The Pixel 4a 5G may be a bigger phone (basically XL) than the standard #Pixel4a launching tomorrow. 👉🏻 Thanks @samsungbloat for the info! pic.twitter.com/nWRbDB3vcU — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 2, 2020



The tipster also revealed that the Pixel 5 will also come with 5G connectivity and might come with a "Brushed Metal Frame".

In addition to this, the tipster had previously tweeted revealing the specifications and expected pricing of the smartphone. It is expected that 64 GB internal storage variant might be priced at $349 (approx Rs 26,100) in the US and is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 730G.