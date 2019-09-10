Tuesday, September 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 4 XL reportedly leaked in Black and White colour variants

The leaked Pixel 4 XL photos show the device to have a big top bezel and a small chin


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2019 20:22:50 IST

Like last year's Pixel 3 smartphones, the leaks are coming in full and high for the upcoming Pixel 4 series. Google itself had shared a teaser of the back of the phone in June but as the expected launch date arrives, somewhere in October, we are being flooded with rumours on the internet. The latest concerns the colour variants of the device.

Google Pixel 4 XL reportedly leaked in Black and White colour variants

Pixel 4 leaked.

Photos of what appears to be the Pixel 4 XL have surfaced online on Reddit showing the Black and White colours side-by-side. From what we can make out from the pictures, the Black colour variant for the device happens to have a glossy finish while the White colour option seems to have a matte finish.

The front of the phone is also visible in the photos and it appears that the device will not come with the horrendous notch that the Pixel 3 XL had. The phone appears to have a big top bezel and a small chin which looks a tad bit small to house a speaker unit, like the one seen on the Pixel 3 XL. The back of the phone has the same square camera housing as the one seen on the official Google teaser in June.

On 9 September, as per a leak found on Weibo and first spotted by Android Centrala device reported to be the Pixel 4 has been found in an extremely bright orange colour option. One can spot the square-camera housing on the top left and a Google logo at the bottom of the phone. The company had last year released an additional 'Not Pink' colour options alongside the regular 'Just Black' and 'Clearly White'.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 rumours suggest 8x zoom, better Night Sight, and new ‘Motion Mode’

Sep 07, 2019
Google Pixel 4 rumours suggest 8x zoom, better Night Sight, and new ‘Motion Mode’
Google Pixel 4 images reportedly leaked running on the Sprint network carrier

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 images reportedly leaked running on the Sprint network carrier

Aug 28, 2019
Google Pixel 4 could come in a bright orange colour variant as per latest leaks

Pixel

Google Pixel 4 could come in a bright orange colour variant as per latest leaks

Sep 09, 2019
Google's Android 10 update to reportedly roll out for all Pixel devices on 3 September

Android 10

Google's Android 10 update to reportedly roll out for all Pixel devices on 3 September

Aug 27, 2019
Android 10 could reportedly start rolling out to all Pixel phones from today

Android 10

Android 10 could reportedly start rolling out to all Pixel phones from today

Sep 03, 2019
Android 10 starts officially rolling out: Supported devices and live features

Android 10

Android 10 starts officially rolling out: Supported devices and live features

Sep 04, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019