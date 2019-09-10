tech2 News Staff

Like last year's Pixel 3 smartphones, the leaks are coming in full and high for the upcoming Pixel 4 series. Google itself had shared a teaser of the back of the phone in June but as the expected launch date arrives, somewhere in October, we are being flooded with rumours on the internet. The latest concerns the colour variants of the device.

Photos of what appears to be the Pixel 4 XL have surfaced online on Reddit showing the Black and White colours side-by-side. From what we can make out from the pictures, the Black colour variant for the device happens to have a glossy finish while the White colour option seems to have a matte finish.

The front of the phone is also visible in the photos and it appears that the device will not come with the horrendous notch that the Pixel 3 XL had. The phone appears to have a big top bezel and a small chin which looks a tad bit small to house a speaker unit, like the one seen on the Pixel 3 XL. The back of the phone has the same square camera housing as the one seen on the official Google teaser in June.

On 9 September, as per a leak found on Weibo and first spotted by Android Central, a device reported to be the Pixel 4 has been found in an extremely bright orange colour option. One can spot the square-camera housing on the top left and a Google logo at the bottom of the phone. The company had last year released an additional 'Not Pink' colour options alongside the regular 'Just Black' and 'Clearly White'.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.