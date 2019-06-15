Saturday, June 15, 2019Back to
Google Pixel 4 reportedly spotted in the wild showing a square camera module

It definitely means that there are Pixel 4 devices or perhaps Pixel 4 test devices out in the open.

tech2 News StaffJun 15, 2019 11:30:41 IST

The Google Pixel 3 (Review) was perhaps the most heavily leaked phone in the history of smartphones wherein people started posting reviews and camera comparisons of the device before it was even announced. Now the company plans to get ahead of the curve and it recently posted an official teaser for the Pixel 4 months before an actual launch. However, the leaks are not looking to die down at all.

Google Pixel 4 XL concept render. Image: Phone Designer.

As per 9to5Google, an anonymous tipster posted a picture of a person using what appears to be a Pixel 4 device in London. The images shared show a similar square camera layout as Google has officially shown to us. Given the size of the device being held by the user, it is quite likely that this is the XL version of the Pixel 4. There also appears to be small cut-out top of the device which could be for the microphone.

Pixel 4 leak. 9to5Google.

Pixel 4 leak. 9to5Google.

While this leak does not give a ton of information about the Pixel 4, it definitely means that there are Pixel 4 devices or perhaps Pixel 4 test devices out in the open. If last year is any indicator, we are quite likely going to see the Pixel 4 leaked in all its glory before the launch happens sometime in October.

Earlier Pricebaba had reported that the rear camera bump will look like rounded-square instead of a capsule-like setup most manufacturers have been following lately. Even if this camera setup includes just two cameras instead of three, it is still a big leap for Google that still uses a single rear camera (on the Pixel 3 and 3a series) when most manufacturers have switched to three or four.

Previous leaks also mention that there is no defined area for users to place their fingers on, to unlock the phone using a fingerprint reader. Our best guesses point to Google revealing a new face unlock feature on launch day or going with an in-display fingerprint reader.

