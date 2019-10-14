tech2 News Staff

Google is officially going to launch the Pixel 4 tomorrow along with other devices from the Pixel family. The Made by Google event in New York City will see the company finally revealing what it has in store for the next generation of Pixel smartphones.

How and where to watch

The Made by Google event is scheduled to begin at 10 am EST or 7.30 pm IST on 15 October, which is tomorrow. Just like every year, Google is going to livestream the event on its YouTube channel. If you won’t be able to watch the event live, don’t worry, we have you covered. Tech2 will be running a live blog to bring you all the latest announcements from the event.

Apart from the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, there’s also a 5G version of the phone expected at the event. Throughout the year, we saw several leaks and official announcements about the Pixel 4 coming out. To make it easier for you to understand, we have compiled everything we know so far. We probably know everything about the device by now and probably, there won’t be many surprises left to be revealed at the event. However, we do hope Google has managed to be secretive about some of the best features.

Google is also expected to announce a Pixelbook Go laptop that leaked out earlier. We could also see the next generation of the Pixel Buds being revealed at the event, hopefully going truly wireless and packing in some more unique features.

The Pixel smartphones have been delivering the best camera smartphones for a while now. And it has been able to pull it off with just one camera lens while competitors are still trying to catch up with multiple lenses. This time, the Pixel 4 is packing an additional telephoto lens on the rear, so we are fully hyped about how it’s going to take smartphone photography to the next level.